NYC Restaurants That Are A Must Try

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Here are 7 Restaurants to keep on your bucket list for your next NYC trip.

Junior’s

Junior’s had to be number one on the list. Originally in Brooklyn, this restaurant has everything. Very famous for their cheesecake, Junior’s has many flavors. Their cheesecake is so well known that even if you cannot make it to NYC you can have it shipped nationwide and can try it from your own home. My personal favorite item on the list is their burger and I totally suggest trying it. This restaurant is a bang for your buck and will definitely fill you up. The portions are generous, the atmosphere is lively and classic, and it is a place you will want to visit again and again.

Toloache

In the heart of Manhattan, this upscale Mexican restaurant is amazing and delicious. They have very creative and inventive dishes and I would definitely recommend the Frutas Medium Guacamole. This guac has pomegranate and apple and truly was the greatest guac I have ever had. The atmosphere was very lively and colorful, making it a perfect spot for a fun meal with your friends and family. Considering this restaurant is on Broadway, I recommend going and maybe even seeing a show after!

Amarena

Another restaurant also owned by Julian Medina like Toloache, this Italian cuisine is truly great. I absolutely love their pizza and think their Soppressata Piccante pizza is the best as it has peaches, and I love anything with a fruity twist. I also love their avocado toast which has kale. Their food is super creative, fun and delicious and I love how inventive the meals are. I think it is definitely a must hit if you are visiting NYC.

Serafina

I absolutely love Serafina. They are one of the most fun restaurants in NYC and they have many locations in NYC. I adore their fried calamari and the spicy vodka rigatoni with burrata. Their food is great and I have loved my experience at multiple locations. I think this is a great tell as by having consistent food each time, they are definitely a restaurant that is reliable, yummy and an overall great eat.

La Pecora Bianca

A must hit if you are in the SOHO area, and my personal favorite restaurant to go to after a day shopping in SOHO. I love their vodka pasta and think they are one of the best restaurants in the SOHO area. The atmosphere is trendy yet comfortable, so you can get the perfect instagram picture while relaxing after a busy day shopping till you drop.

Hillstone

While extremely hard to get a reservation at, if you do, you are in for a treat. Located on Park Avenue, this restaurant is definitely the spot. I absolutely love their grilled chicken caesar salad and even though basic, I swear by their french fries. I have heard great reviews about their spinach and artichoke dip so would recommend that for others as well.

Din Tai Fung