10 Not-So-Sad Girl Autumn Songs to Add to Your Fall Playlist

It’s pumpkin spice season and, with that, comes the transition from hot girl summer to what some refer to as sad girl autumn. I don’t understand the need for fall to be dreary, though.

There are so many exciting things about fall, like the pretty leaves, yummy coffee drinks and the upcoming holiday hype. I’m proposing that we carry our hot girl summer vibes into the new season.

We can embody the comfort and cozy aesthetic that we associate with fall, while also listening to uplifting, fun, and sometimes sweet songs. Here are some recommendations to help you do so.

“Lover to Lover” – Florence + the machine

Starting us off on a fun and upbeat note, Florence Welch is leaving nothing to be desired. “Lover to Lover” perfectly encapsulates the feminine freedoms marketed by hot girl summer but in Welch’s witchy style, which is the perfect transition from summer to spooky season.

“Forever” – Noah Kahan

Mr. Kahan is the recently crowned king of sad songs. I love a lot of his work (so go check it out), and his first two albums “Busyhead” and “I Was/I Am” are also amazing, but Stick Season is popular for a reason: it’s fantastic. Stick Season perfectly encapsulates the fall energy; it makes me want to see rain tapping on the windowpane with a warm mug of apple cider in my hands. However, a vast majority of the tracklist doesn’t fit my Not-So-Sad Girl Autumn agenda! “Forever” is one of Kahan’s very few and far between happier songs. It has an energetic chorus reminiscing on true love. Take a listen and, if it inspires you, tell them you love them.

“SUnlight” – Hozier

In my opinion, Hozier is one of the best songwriters and musical performers of our time. Not only does he use his platform for good, write beautiful lyrics, and share compelling art, but he has also created some of the most touching love stories that are expressed through music. “Sunlight” is one of them, and, mark my words, on the very unlikely chance I get married, it will be played at my wedding.

“It was coming all along” – Maggie Rogers

Despite the popularity of her song “Light On,” Maggie Rogers is one of my favorite underrated musicians. Her album “Don’t Forget Me” has touched me in so many ways and “It Was Coming All Along” is an uplifting and inspiring tune. It perfectly wraps up the warm and fuzzy feelings of fall with a message of perseverance.

“Where you lead I will follow” – carole king

What’s more of a fall staple than “Gilmore Girls?” I would argue the show’s theme “Where You Lead I Will Follow” corresponds more directly with fall than the actual show. Every time I hear those opening notes, I immediately see the amber-colored intro screen and feel ready to be serenaded by Carole King. It takes me back to late nights with my mom, and what’s more happy and nostalgic than that?

“kind of girl” – MUNA

Fall is a time of endings, but also new beginnings. Going back to school involves meeting new people, which can also entail working on yourself. I find the way that self-growth is discussed in “Kind of Girl” to be especially empowering as a female. The new beginnings of fall allow us to practice what’s mentioned in the song: not knowing the ending, and coming to terms with that.

“1922” – Box the oxford

As I previously mentioned, the beginning of the school year gives you the opportunity to meet new people. While you’ll definitely make many new friends, Box the Oxford has one of the best crush anthems I’ve ever heard. On your next walk to class, listen to “1922” because you never know which campus cutie you’ll run into.

“Manila” – George ezra

We all know acoustic indie music is the root of fall, but we also know it mostly falls in the sad girl category. One of my favorite happier artists with similar musicality is George Ezra. His song “Manila” is gushing with joy and reminds me of a warm loaf of pumpkin bread.

“A world alone” – Lorde

While some people consider “A World Alone” to be sad, I don’t see it that way. First of all, it has an incredible beat, and if it makes you want to dance, it should be good enough for your playlist. Being alone can be so beautiful when you truly love yourself. Embracing your own person this fall is exactly what I think Lorde meant when saying “dancing in this world alone.”

“starlight (taylor’s version)” – Taylor swift