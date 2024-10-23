10 Halloween Costumes You Can Make With Things Already in Your Closet

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

One week from Halloween and still haven’t decided on a costume? Even a day before? Complied below are 10 randomly ordered costumes that you can put together with items found in your closet.

Minions

Starting strong, the first costume is a Minion. You can either do this by yourself or with a group. All you will need for this costume are a pair of overalls (jean shorts work perfectly too) and a yellow top to wear under them. Bonus points if you are carrying around a banana with you as an accessory.

Men in Black

Next up on the list is Men in Black from the movie (you guessed it), “Men in Black.” This is definitely one of the easiest costumes on the list to put together and is a perfect duo costume for you and your bestie. What you will need to find in your closet for this is simply black sunglasses and a long black jacket. If available to you, a black tie over a white top would throw it all together.

Wednesday Adams

Third on the list, we have one of the more popular costumes: Wednesday Addams. This costume has been trending again ever since this character from “The Addams Family” was brought back to us in “Wednesday” in 2022. To complete this look, try to find a black dress in your closet (which is a fashion staple) and black knee-high socks. Make sure to style your hair in Wednesday’s iconic braids and don’t forget not to smile.

Frat Boys

Being in college, many of us are familiar with frat boys. Why not dress up as them? Collect your girl group and be party animals for the night. For this costume, all you will need is any form of baggy clothing and a backward cap. Most importantly, don’t forget your red solo cup.

Taylor Swift Junior Jewels

This next costume is for all of the Swifties. Out of all of the costumes on the list, this would be the most crafty yet simple one, recreating Taylor Swift’s outfit from the music video “You Belong With Me.” You will only need a white T-shirt and colorful markers. Try replicating Swift’s shirt from the music video, and even put a twist to it and write some of your own friends’ names. Finally, another bonus about this costume is that you can roll out of bed and wear pajama pants with it.

magic Mike

Obviously, this “Magic Mike” costume has a twist on it and is for the girls. This Halloween costume is also one of the simplest to be featured on this list. To begin, any tank top will work with this costume, but it’s probably best to keep it a simple white or black. Next, make sure to wear really baggy jeans and see if someone in your home has a necktie available for you to use. To take this look to the next level, a backward cap and fake money (that can be purchased at any 99 cents store) to stick out of your clothing will do just that.

Leah and Rob

Being the only costume for couples on this list, I thought this was extremely creative and absolutely had to be added. Recently, season six of “Love Island USA” has been the talk of the town. Viewers fell in love with Leah Kateb and even went as far as creating such a simple Halloween look dedicated to her and her costar, Rob Rausch. For this costume, being Leah requires having a long black dress, which many have in their wardrobes. If you don’t have one, there’s no need to worry because any dress similar to any of Leah’s outfits throughout her time at the Villa will work. For Rob, all that will be needed are his iconic overalls that he is never seen without. If available to you, add a cowboy hat for an extra touch.

Violet Beauregarde

From the movie “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” we were given the character Violet Beauregarde. This is one of the most creative costumes I have ever come across. All you really need for this costume are any type of blue clothes (preferably royal blue). Even though Violet wears a tracksuit throughout the film, as long as you add a touch of blue makeup to your nose, people will realize who you are without a doubt. Don’t worry about perfecting her blonde bob either, because in the original 1971 film, “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” Violet has long brown hair.

Angel and Devil

Bringing it back to the basics, we have the classic angel and devil. If someone tells you to think of an iconic duo costume, this would be the first that comes to your mind. Although a halo and devil horns would spice this costume up, they are unnecessary. As long as you have your other person by your side, this costume will be absolutely recognizable. For this costume, all that is needed is just a full white outfit (possibly with sparkles) for the angel. As for the devil, you guessed it, a full red outfit.

Cheetah