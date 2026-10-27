10 Fall Movies To Add To Your Watchlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the weather cooling down and the leaves changing colors, I know I’m in the mood for a good autumn movie night. Whether you are looking for something spooky for Halloween or a cozy romantic comedy, there is something for everyone on this list. Here are 10 fall-inspired movies that will get you in the mood for the season!

“It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” (1966)

If you’re looking for a movie that captures the nostalgia of Halloween, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” is perfect for you. This classic movie has all of the nostalgic traditions we know and love. Whether you’re watching it for the first time or going back to a childhood favorite, it’s the perfect movie to put on for a cozy night.

“Hocus Pocus” (1993)

“Hocus Pocus” follows three witches who are accidentally brought back to life in Salem, Massachusetts, on Halloween night. A group of kids attempts to stop them before they can regain their full power. This movie has a spooky atmosphere, funny moments and a perfect Halloween vibe for your night.

“Knives Out” (2019)

Although this is not a scary movie, I think “Knives Out” is the perfect mystery movie. When a famous crime novelist is found dead after his birthday party, detective Benoit Blanc is called in to investigate his suspicious family. There are plenty of plot twists and a cold autumn atmosphere that will keep you on your toes the entire time.

“Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

Starring Johnny Depp, this mystery film follows detective Ichabod Crane as he travels to a small village to investigate a series of mysterious deaths blamed on the Headless Horseman. This is the perfect movie night pick for lovers of gothic fantasy and horror.

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” (2001)

The first movie in the “Harry Potter” series follows Potter as he discovers he is a wizard and begins his first year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. I’ll be honest, this is my favorite fall movie. I watch it every year to get in the spirit.

“Coraline” (2009)

If you’re looking for something a little creepy, “Coraline” is the perfect movie for you. This film follows a girl named Coraline who discovers a hidden door in her new home that leads to a seemingly perfect version of her world. However, things take a dark turn as she realizes things may not be as perfect as they seem.

“Little Women” (2019)

The 2019 adaptation of “Little Women” follows the four March sisters as they find love, navigate family and grow up in 19th-century New England. This movie has such beautiful autumn scenery and heartfelt moments. I highly recommend it for lovers of period pieces and Timothée Chalamet.

“When Harry Met Sally” (1989)

If you’re in the mood for a classic romantic comedy this fall, “When Harry Met Sally” will be perfect for you. This movie follows Harry and Sally as they question whether men and women can truly be just friends. Taking place in New York City in the fall, this is the perfect autumnal film.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993)

Although there is debate about whether “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is a Halloween or Christmas film, I think it is the best movie for the Halloween season. This film follows Jack Skellington as he discovers Christmas Town and attempts to bring the holiday back to his Halloween Town. If you like stop-motion animation and musicals, I think you’ll really like this movie.

“Fantastic Mr. Fox” (2009)