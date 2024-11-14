10 Best Trader Joe’s Items for the Cozy Autumn Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

The leaves are falling, which means it is the season of new snacks! Trader Joe’s is especially known for their delicious fall treats and cozy autumn atmosphere.

These are the highlights of Trader Joe’s new fall food collection.

Teeny Tiny Pecan Pies

Trader Joe’s sells small and scrumptious pecan pies perfect for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. It is a three-inch pie with a brown butter and nutty pecan filling. It tastes especially good when paired with vanilla ice cream on the side.

Butter with Brown Sugar & Maple Syrup

This sweet and sugary ingredient is a perfect way to spice up your cooking during autumn. Trader Joe’s brown sugar and maple syrup butter is just the finishing touch you need on your stack of pancakes. There is so much variety with this product that makes it an autumn necessity.

Salted Maple Ice Cream

I could go on and on about this ice cream. It has a super creamy and smooth texture and amazing flavor profile. Since it is made of maple syrup and sea salt, the taste is a perfect combination of sweet and salty for the person who eats it.

Pumpkin Spiced Teeny Tiny Pretzels

Next up on the list is pumpkin spiced pretzels, a quick and easy snack to eat during the holidays. Both the yogurt coating of the pretzel and the additional toppings are pumpkin spiced, creating a strong sweet flavor.

Pumpkin Joe-Joe’s Cookies

Lookout Oreo, pumpkin Joe-Joe’s are bringing some competition. These pumpkin treats are even better than other sandwich cookies because of their unique yogurt coating adaptation.

Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese

This microwavable meal of cheesy goodness is a great meal for fall. It is tangy, rich and has many seasonal spices that elevate its flavor. It is also great to eat as either an entree or a side dish.

Dark Chocolate Covered Cherries

Most chocolate covered fruit tastes good, but these cherries from Trader Joe’s are great. The pairing of cherry and chocolate already works so well together, and the quality of the chocolate makes for a rich and insatiable snacking experience.

Pumpkin Butter

If you are unfamiliar, pumpkin butter is the better version of cream cheese on bagels but during autumn. It can be used for many different recipes and quick bites while packed full of that classic fall pumpkin flavor.

Honey Roasted Pumpkin Ravioli

The pumpkin taste in this product varies from the previous because it is more savory than sweet. That works for Trader Joe’s when it comes to their ravioli, filled with honey, molasses and a variety of cheeses.

Maple Flavored Fudge