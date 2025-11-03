Why Netflix Needs To Make More Rom-coms

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Providence chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Netflix needs to bring back stupid rom coms.

The best cheesy romcom Netflix has released recently is The Wrong Paris, starring Miranda Cosgrove. The story follows Dawn, an aspiring artist, who dreams of attending art school in Paris. However, due to financial constraints, despite her acceptance to the prestigious program, she is unable to attend art school. The plot takes off as her younger sister, Emily, suggests she audition for the newest season of The Honey Pot, a reality dating show where girls stay at the rich, handsome, bachelor’s mansion and compete to win his affections. Since the next season of the show will be in Paris, Dawn auditions and makes it onto the show. There’s only one problem, the show is in Paris, Texas, 45 minutes from Dawn’s small hometown, not Paris, France.

With most rom coms, hijinks ensue as Dawn tries her best to get kicked off the show so she can try to make it to art school on time. However, bachelor Trey, who Dawn just happened to meet at a bar before the show began, refuses to send her away, insisting they have a strong connection.

I’m not claiming the movie was outstanding by any standards, but I did have a great time watching it. From the funny overdramatized dating shows, to the sparks between the main characters, the movie was extremely entertaining.

Netflix needs to continue making terrible, yet entertaining rom coms all year round. Some of my favorite rom coms in recent years are To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and Purple Hearts, made by Netflix. These films are meant to be a little stupid with the ridiculous plots and overdramatic love stories. Nevertheless, they are a staple for girls’ nights or needed after a tough day. Terrible romcoms are a piece of girlhood and Hollywood needs to keep investing in media meant for women.