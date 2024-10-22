Return of a Legend: BTS Member J-Hope Finishes His Mandatory Military Service

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

ARMY worldwide, including myself, have rejoiced as J-Hope completed his eighteen-month mandatory military service for South Korea this week. J-Hope is the second member of the monumental K-pop group, BTS, to complete his mandatory military service. Fellow member Jin has already completed his service, as he was able to bring flowers (and hugs) to J-Hope’s official discharge ceremony. The remaining five members of the global sensation, SUGA, RM, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook are all still serving their mandatory duties and are expected to finish in June 2025.

BTS took the world by storm in the late 2010s with their heartfelt lyrics, mesmerizing choreography, and intricate music videos. The K-pop group began performing at major Western award shows like the American Music Awards and appeared on Late Night Talk shows like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The group reached new levels of fame during the summer of 2020 after the release of their first all-English single “Dynamite.” The music video took over the internet and the song took over the radio as it automatically became one of the group’s biggest hits. The group continued making music and acting as a source of light during a time that was full of darkness and uncertainty.

While J-Hope may not have always been the most popular member, he has excelled in recent years, particularly for his once-in-a-generation dance skills. Prior to his enlistment, J-hope released the album Jack In The Box and headlined Lollapalooza, a music festival, for the largest crowd the festival had seen in over 30 years. Disney + also produced a documentary following J-Hope in preparation for his album release and performance.

In addition to his amazing skills as a singer, dance, and rapper, J-Hope’s personality quite literally lights up a room. His stage name J-Hope conveys the energy he brings into the world, as he is almost always laughing and ready to have fun. Many of his fans refer to him as their “happy pill” since his laughter is contagious and a source of joy for millions across the world.

ARMY looks forward to all the new projects J-Hope has in store now that he has completed his service as K-pop stans patiently await to see all of the members together again in June 2025.