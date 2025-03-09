Providence’s Top Five Oscars’ Looks

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is no question that the best part of any award show is the outfits. Every year I live for the TikTok reviews of the best and worst looks of the night. This year’s Oscars had some stunning red carpet looks and it would be a shame not to recognize some of my favorites. Here are my top five red carpet looks from the 2025 Oscars.

Ariana Grande

My jaw DROPPED when I saw this gorgeous Schiaparelli fairytale gown. I have never seen a dress like it and if I had the chance to walk down the red carpet, this is 100% the look I would wear. The architecture of the dress is so unique and flattering. The light pink is undoubtedly an homage to Glinda, her character in the musical Wicked. Her slick back bun and simply dazzling jewelry elevated the dress even more and she looked stunning.

Cynthia Ervio

Following Ariana Grande is her amazingly talented and beautiful co-star, Cynthia Ervio. Ervio showed up to the red carpet in a dramatic Louis Vuitton gown. This gorgeous silhouette is as powerful as Cynthia is in Wicked. The dark velvet green dress is also an homage to her character, Elphaba. I love the vampire-like collar behind her and the large bow shoulders. Her long, beautiful, and bedazzled nails add the drama of the look, which is stunning.

Omar Apollo.

It is hard for the outfit’s men wear on the red carpet to impress me and this Queer actor styled by Brandon Tan blew me out of the water. I am OBSESSED with the polka dress shirt paired with the veil. The patterns with the classic suit jacket are classy, yet funky. The veil is my absolute favorite part. I love seeing men elevating their fashion on the red carpet.

Doja Cat.

This Balmain gown on Doja Cat fits her PERFECTLY. The silhouette is gorgeous and it is so flattering to her body. An animal print not only matches her name, but also her personality. She is able to elevate a difficult pattern to the level of an elegant gown. The piece of fabric around her neck is personally what makes this look for me and adds it to my top five list.

Lisa.

Last but not least, Lisa from BLACKPINK looks stunning in this deconstructed tuxedo dress. She is wearing a Mark Gong long blazer and collared shirt, which are styled to show her pair of pants underneath. The unique look appears both as a dress and as a tuxedo. It is refreshing to see a female artist take a risk on the red carpet, wearing something completely different than the norm. Lisa looks stunning in this look.

Everyone at the Oscars looked amazing last night and I loved seeing the current state of fashion in Hollywood. These were just my top looks, but if I ever get to walk the red carpet, I will be wearing Ariana’s Schiaparelli dress.