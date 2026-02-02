This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Providence chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 2026 Grammy’s took place last night, so here is your one stop shop to hear HC Providence’s opinions on them! Everything from the red carpet, to performances, to possible snubs!

Without further ado, here are our thoughts on this years Grammy’s

red carpet

Overall, I was pretty happy with everyone’s looks on the Red Carpet. I always like when there is an unspoken theme to the looks like there was this year. I think the black and white could be really simple, but almost everyone managed to pull it off. The two main color exceptions were Chappell Roan and Zara Larsson. The maroon on Chappell was basically a neutral for her, so it didn’t really feel off-theme. And Zara Larsson can do no wrong in my opinion. Happy to see her out of the Khia Asylum.

I love how many artists showed their support for the ICE out movement with the buttons. It’s always nice to see artists using their platform for things like this.

My favorite look from the red carpet has to be Lady Gaga. It very much captured the spirit of the Mayhem era while still being absolutely gorgeous. The subtle neutral toned makeup just paired perfectly with the feathers. She was serving Effie Trinket adjacent, and I’m here for it.

The two looks that I didn’t love were Tate McRae and Doechii. TBH, I have no clue what was going on with Doechii’s look. There was a little bit too much going on for me, she looked amazing obviously, but the outfit did not do it for me. Also, Tate McRae’s body is like the most tea out of everyone there and her look did not show that off. I understand they were trying to show her range, but if you look like that, you don’t need range IMO.

performances

I frankly will not shut up about the Best New Artist Medley. The transition between Addison Rae and KATSEYE was amazing. Olivia Dean slayed as always. The medley brought me back to American Idol era of performances and I’m not at all mad at it.

Justin Bieber’s performance was confusing to me, but I’m also not really a huge fan of his, so maybe I just don’t get it. No hate, just not my favorite.

Sabrina Carpenter’s on the other hand, FAB! I expected nothing less from her. Both the vision and the execution were amazing. As much as I love a sing on stage performance, I am a former musical theater girl, so the big campy performances are always my favorite. Sabrina never lets us down on that front. (also the ups worker who was absolutely busting down was my fav).

Snubs

Do I think there were major snubs? Ehh, kinda?

I do kind of think “The Subway” by Chappell Roan was deserving of a Grammy, but all the categories it was nominated for had tough competition.

Same with Sabrina. Our girl Brini (iykyk), did not win anything she was nominated for, and personally I think “Man’s Best Friend” was a great album. But none of the winners of the categories that she lost in didn’t deserve it more than her.

My personal pick for Best New Artist was Addison Rae, but I knew that would never happen. Happy for Olivia Dean though!

For all the people online complaining about Lola Yung’s Pop Solo Performance win, you just don’t get it. I am not the biggest Lola Yung fan ever, but “Messy” is a great song pound for pound. The lyrics are relatable, the production is great, and it’s just a super great pop song. Her vocals are also unreal, girl can belt. You can say that you don’t like it because it’s ‘overplayed’ but I know you sing along to it when it comes on. Lola, I’m happy for you.

final thoughts

Overall, I am very happy with the Grammy’s this year. Was the production of the actual show a little bit of a mess? Sure. But every award show has a couple of wrong names and good memes (I’m looking at you Addison sprinting away).

To wrap it up, I quote Bad Bunny (my love) and Billie Eilish: ICE out, because no one is illegal on stolen land. Happy awards season y’all from HC Providence.