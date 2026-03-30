This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Providence chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I STRONGLY DISLIKE TICKETMASTER.

My sister and I were just joking that it feels like every other day we are in a Ticketmaster queue.

So many of my favorite artists are going on tour next year, and all of the presales have been this

fall and winter and it is hard for a girl to keep up!

Overall, I have had two MAJOR Ticketmaster wins so far this year. The biggest one is winning

the Ariana Grande presale. This is the greatest blessing and I have absolutely no idea how it

happened. I honestly think it was an actual fluke. The second win I had was Bruno Mars tickets!

I actually got lucky during the general sale and it was on the second Boston show he added.

Joining a Ticketmaster queue is the most stress inducing experience and it never gets easier.

My heart is always racing watching my time in the waiting room click down. There has got to be

a better way for tickets to be sold. The queue is completely auto-generated and it is purely a

game of chance. The sheer quantity of people who sign up for presale tends to more than the

entire seats in the arena.

The part of Ticketmaster that really angers me is the resellers. Ticket prices for live concerts

have gotten so out of hand. I searched tickets for Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Ball and the cheapest

nosebleed seats were $500. This is absolutely ridiculous and it makes me sick that scalpers are

able to scam fans. However, even the starting prices for certain concerts have gotten

increasingly higher. I tried my best to get Harry Styles tickets and when I got in to buy them, the

only tickets available were $800 or more. I love Harry but these prices are absurd.

Ticketmaster waiting rooms, queues, presales, and prices need to be stopped. How do we

escape??! I absolutely love live music so I will be finding myself in the Noah Kahan presale next

week, so maybe I am a part of the problem?