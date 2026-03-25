Courtney and Gracie Deny That It Ended

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Providence chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you don’t understand that title, you are NOT a Conehead. Two HC Providence members saw Conan Gray at TD Garden in Boston on Feb 25th, and we are so excited to share our experience.

The journey

Our journey began post-blizzard, off to the train station in Providence. No amount of snow could stop us from seeing Conan. However, our very unique Uber ride to the train station almost did. Our not lovely Uber driver spent the drive tailgating others, cussing at other drivers, and nearly running over a RIPTA driver.

We departed Providence and arrived at South Station and sought out delicious Chinese food in Chinatown. We ordered some delectable scallion pancakes, crab rangoons, and chicken lo mein which materialized in front of us within 2 minutes of ordering. Gracie struggled with the chopsticks, but she preserved and honed her skills, successfully downing a whole plate of crab rangoons. After our meal, we got minorly lost upon our hunt for the orange line to North station. But it ended up being fine, no thanks to the mean man working at the train station. We arrived at TD Garden on the prowl for some merch. Originally unable to find the merch and on the verge of giving up, we got in line to enter the venue. Upon entering the line, we discovered the very nice lady in line behind us with her daughter did have merch. She was so nice and gave us directions on where to find the merch and we quickly reached the front of the line and purchased our wishbone tour shirts.

the concert

We waited in a very long line to enter and headed towards the balcony for our seats. We arrived at our section, and with some mild confusion discovered our seats were not seats. Instead, we had folding chairs, which meant more area to dance. Our anticipation built as we waited for Conan to arrive on stage. Conan emerged in iconic fashion on his bike in a sailor outfit.

We enjoyed the setlist very much! Gracie sobbed her eyes out during “The Cut That Always Bleeds”, “Vodka Cranberry”, and “Memories”. Courtney questioned her life during the angry, rock version of “Family Line”.

Our campfire song was “Movies” (sleeper pick?!) while our wishbone surprise song was “Sunset Tower”. Both of us wanted the iconic person in the Superache costume to pick “Astronomy”, but we get what we get.

back to prov

We exited via the orange line and worked our way back to South Station. We had to wait 40 minutes for a train back to providence. Yet, this gave us an opportunity to relax, get McDonalds, and be told by a small child that the line at McDonalds was long. After receiving this unsolicited advice from a child, we enjoyed our McDonalds and proceeded to gossip the entire train ride home.

We have only just now come down from our Conan-induced high. Tell us your stories of you WWT experiences!!!