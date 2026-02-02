This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Providence chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I know the current trend is 2016 since it was 10 years ago, but I believe we’re really going back to 2014. Boybands like 5 Seconds of Summer (5SOS) and One Direction were on a massive tour across the globe, taking over the world. While the groups have had their ups and downs, they are now back and taking over the world once again.

5SOS, featuring lead vocalist Luke Hemmings, lead guitarist Michael Clifford, bassist Calum Hood, and drummer Ashton Irwin, originally formed in 2011, the group rose to fame with their song “She Looks So Perfect” and became even more famous through their performances opening for One Direction.

Since 5SOS released their 6th album, Everyone’s A Star, last November, the group have done massive promotions for the album and their tour in 2026. The group’s life-long friendship shines through their work as the group have taken breaks in the past, for personal reasons including fatherhood, but the group have always remained together.

On the other hand, One Direction may not still be together, but their group members are still actively taking the world by storm. The group consisted of Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Harry Styles. The group’s reunion is unlikely with the highly public departure of Zayn Malik in 2015, and the death of Liam Payne in 2024.

While the members may not be pursuing music together, individually their work is creating waves in the industry. Tomlinson released his 3rd album, How Did I Get Here?, on January 23. The album topped the UK album charts, meanwhile, Styles topped the UK singles chart with his lead single “Aperture” for his new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. Additionally, Malik is currently performing shows in Las Vegas as part of a residency and Horan is releasing new music in 2026 as well.

While the internet may be convinced we are back in 2016, the return of 5SOS and One Direction members makes me think otherwise. 5SOS, Tomlinson, Styles, and Malik will all be performing shows this year. A part of me wishes I had a time machine so I could go back in time and see them all for the price of only one ticket, but I will try my best to see as many of them as possible without going bankrupt. Keep the 2014 agenda alive!