Are You an Elphaba or a Glinda?

HC Providence’s Guide to Determining if You are Gorgeously Green or Positively Pink

Each question will give you two options. To take the quiz, you will count how many times you pick either the first or second option. Your results are determined by whether you pick the first or second option the most!

On vacation, are you an overpacker or an underpacker?

Do you prefer pink or green?

Do you wear your hair down or up?

Do you talk to a crush first, or does the crush talk to you first?

Do you love dogs? No or yes?

Are you outdoorsy or indoorsy?

Do you like school?

When your friend invites you to a party, are you initially excited or anxious?

Do you wear makeup to class? Yes or no?

Are you dancing through life, or do you have your goals set in mind?

Boq or Fiyero?

Emerald City or Munchkinland?

Sparkly stilettos or bold boots?

A mini dress or a floor-length gown?

Bright colors or neutrals?

If you chose mostly the second option, you are an Elphaba! If you chose the first, you are a Glinda!