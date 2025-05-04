Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
cynthia erivo and ariana grande performing at the 2025 oscars
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Culture

Are You an Elphaba or a Glinda?

Christina Charie
Gracie Batsie
Courtney Wight
HC Providence’s Guide to Determining if You are Gorgeously Green or Positively Pink

Each question will give you two options. To take the quiz, you will count how many times you pick either the first or second option. Your results are determined by whether you pick the first or second option the most!

On vacation, are you an overpacker or an underpacker?
Do you prefer pink or green?
Do you wear your hair down or up?
Do you talk to a crush first, or does the crush talk to you first?
Do you love dogs? No or yes?
Are you outdoorsy or indoorsy?
Do you like school?
When your friend invites you to a party, are you initially excited or anxious?
Do you wear makeup to class? Yes or no?
Are you dancing through life, or do you have your goals set in mind?
Boq or Fiyero?
Emerald City or Munchkinland?
Sparkly stilettos or bold boots?
A mini dress or a floor-length gown?
Bright colors or neutrals?

If you chose mostly the second option, you are an Elphaba! If you chose the first, you are a Glinda!

Christina Charie

Providence '25

Christina is a political science, women's and gender studies, and economics triple major at Providence College. On campus, she is the Associate Editor-in-Chief for the college's newspaper and President of the Student Alumni Ambassadors. She has a passion for women's rights, Saturday Night Live, and European politics.
Gracie Batsie

Providence '28

Gracie is a freshman, elementary/special education major and women and gender studies minor at Providence College. Along with HC, she writes for the student newspaper, plays club rugby, and is in different social justice groups around campus. She loves all things writing, hockey, and pink!
Courtney Wight

Providence '26

Courtney is a finance and history double major at Providence College. She is the treasurer of ECOPC, Providence College's environmental and sustainability club. In her spare time, she enjoys reading and musical theater.