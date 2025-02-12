Instead of picking up the bill on your own date, treat yourself and your girls to a drama-free Galentine’s.
- Game night
-
Grab a bottle of wine (or a couple) and set yourselves up for a night of pure, unfiltered fun. Board or card games are the perfect way to let loose and catch up with your best friends.
- Movie Marathon
-
There’s no better way to spend the day of love than curled up on the couch with your Galentines and a romantic movie to fantasize about for the next week straight.
Recommended Rom-Coms:
- He’s Just Not That Into You
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- Valentine’s Day
- 10 Things I Hate About You
- When Harry Met Sally
-
And for A Valentine’s Horror Movie Night:
- The Notebook
- About Time
- A Walk To Remember
- Me Before You
- One Day
- La La Land
- Someone Great
- Secret Cupid
-
No Valentine, no problem! Pick names from a hat – everyone is assigned a friend to treat on Galentine’s. Setting a price limit is suggested, so everyone receives a gift in the same ballpark. Candles, face masks, tumblers, books, a framed photo of the two of you, or a hand-written Valentine are all perfect ways to show your friends how much you love them.
More inexpensive suggestions linked:
- Coffee date
-
Meet up with your gals and talk over a hot or iced latte at your fav coffee shop. A mid-day platonic date is the perfect and low-budget cure for the Valentine’s blues.
According to the Providence Journal, Ceremony, Rise n’ Shine Coffee Bar, Coffee Exchange, The Nook Coffee House, and Borealis Coffee Company are the top 5 coffee shops in the city (& a personal fav for me is White Electric).
- Make a playlist
-
Music often says what we can’t put into words. If you’re trying to show your long-distance Galentines how much you appreciate them, create a playlist of your favorite songs or podcasts. Collaborative playlists are also an awesome way to stay connected and up-to-date with your favorite artists.