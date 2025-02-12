This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Providence chapter.

Game night

Grab a bottle of wine (or a couple) and set yourselves up for a night of pure, unfiltered fun. Board or card games are the perfect way to let loose and catch up with your best friends.

Movie Marathon

There’s no better way to spend the day of love than curled up on the couch with your Galentines and a romantic movie to fantasize about for the next week straight. Recommended Rom-Coms: He’s Just Not That Into You How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Valentine’s Day 10 Things I Hate About You When Harry Met Sally

And for A Valentine’s Horror Movie Night: The Notebook About Time A Walk To Remember Me Before You One Day La La Land Someone Great

Secret Cupid

No Valentine, no problem! Pick names from a hat – everyone is assigned a friend to treat on Galentine’s. Setting a price limit is suggested, so everyone receives a gift in the same ballpark. Candles, face masks, tumblers, books, a framed photo of the two of you, or a hand-written Valentine are all perfect ways to show your friends how much you love them. More inexpensive suggestions linked: Frozen Headache Cap Self-Love Coloring Book e.l.f. Multi-Stick

Coffee date

Meet up with your gals and talk over a hot or iced latte at your fav coffee shop. A mid-day platonic date is the perfect and low-budget cure for the Valentine’s blues. According to the Providence Journal, Ceremony, Rise n’ Shine Coffee Bar, Coffee Exchange, The Nook Coffee House, and Borealis Coffee Company are the top 5 coffee shops in the city (& a personal fav for me is White Electric).

Make a playlist