Instead of picking up the bill on your own date, treat yourself and your girls to a drama-free Galentine’s.

Game night

Grab a bottle of wine (or a couple) and set yourselves up for a night of pure, unfiltered fun. Board or card games are the perfect way to let loose and catch up with your best friends.

Movie Marathon

There’s no better way to spend the day of love than curled up on the couch with your Galentines and a romantic movie to fantasize about for the next week straight.

Recommended Rom-Coms:

  • He’s Just Not That Into You
  • How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
  • Valentine’s Day
  • 10 Things I Hate About You
  • When Harry Met Sally

And for A Valentine’s Horror Movie Night:

  • The Notebook
  • About Time
  • A Walk To Remember
  • Me Before You
  • One Day
  • La La Land
  • Someone Great
Secret Cupid

No Valentine, no problem! Pick names from a hat – everyone is assigned a friend to treat on Galentine’s. Setting a price limit is suggested, so everyone receives a gift in the same ballpark. Candles, face masks, tumblers, books, a framed photo of the two of you, or a hand-written Valentine are all perfect ways to show your friends how much you love them.

More inexpensive suggestions linked:

Coffee date

Meet up with your gals and talk over a hot or iced latte at your fav coffee shop. A mid-day platonic date is the perfect and low-budget cure for the Valentine’s blues.

According to the Providence Journal, Ceremony, Rise n’ Shine Coffee Bar, Coffee Exchange, The Nook Coffee House, and Borealis Coffee Company are the top 5 coffee shops in the city (& a personal fav for me is White Electric).

Make a playlist

Music often says what we can’t put into words. If you’re trying to show your long-distance Galentines how much you appreciate them, create a playlist of your favorite songs or podcasts. Collaborative playlists are also an awesome way to stay connected and up-to-date with your favorite artists.

