This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Point Park chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Nov. 4th, 2026, Genshin Impact released the 7.2 update.

The trailer for the newest update introduces all seven Archons and representatives from all Seven Nations. The Nations are all meeting together because of the Nails of Retribution awakening. In the story, the player will have the choice to pick the order of Nations that you will save. The expansion update introduces us to Eastern Snezhnaya, and it will introduce players to Wingspan Peak and Novokitezhgrad. The update event for the duration of 7.2 is The Grand Defense: Defy the Unjust Judgement. This event will tie into the main Archon quest and will unite players with allies from Mondstadt and Snezhnaya; you will have to push back the holy soil.

This update introduces us to the new playable characters Mitya and Valerity. Mitya is a catalyst user with an Electro Vision, and he is also a scientist for the Royal Energy Commission of Snezhnaya. He is the current five-star running for part one of the patch. He is a must-pull for STEM majors or people who like science! Valerity is a Claymore user who is a Shielder and is also an Electro user and works as a Fatui Grenadier Guards First Regiment and he also works as a security guard for Mitya.

The characters who are up for re-runs in 7.2 are the Hydro Archon Furina from Fontaine, who is a sword user. She’s also an actress known for her theatrics around Fontaine. In the second phase, you can also pull for Zibai, who is a sword user with a Geo Vision and is one of the 8 Adepti from Liyue. Linenna is also re-running as well. She is a Geo Bow user from Nod Krai, and she is one of the last Snowland Fae. She also works at the Adventurers’ Guild as a Naturalist. After the main lineup of the limited five stars re-running, we also have a Natlan Chronicle banner. It will feature Varesa, Chasa, Xilionen, Mulani, and Kinich.

If you are interested in a new character or ready for the next chapter in Snezhynaya, the 7.2 update for Genshin Impact is out now.