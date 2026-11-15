This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Point Park chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Looking for something new to read? Well this is the place, because here are some fun shoujo manga recommendations. But first, what exactly is shoujo manga? The title refers to manga targeted to young adult women and usually falls into the romance and slice-of-line genres. However, many comics fall into genres like fantasy and sci-fi as well.

Fruits Basket by Natauki Takaya

I might be biased since this is my all time favorite manga, but this series is definitely worth the hype. Originally serialized from 1998-2006, Fruits Basket is a staple in the genre. After being orphaned from a tragic event, Tohru Honda is forced to live in a tent on what she believes is park land. But she soon learns that the land actually belongs to the wealthy Sohma family, and she just so happens to be in the same class as one of the popular Sohmas. Without anywhere else to go the Sohma’s let Tohru to live with them. Over time, Tohru learns that the family isn’t everything that they seem to be on the outside. The manga explores themes of generational trauma, identity, and found family.

From Me to You by Karuho Shiina

A romantic coming of age story, the manga follows Sawako Kuronuma, a young high school girl who is nicknamed “Sadako” due to her gloomy appearance. Due to looking like she just walked out of a Japanese horror film and her shy demeanor, Sawako is avoided by most of her class. Until one day the popular boy, Shota Kazehaya decides to take a leap and talk to Sawako. This one conversion changes Sawako’s life for the better. Slowly coming out of her shell, Sawako’s once lonely life is soon turned into an exciting time full of friends and maybe even romance. Exploring ideals of stigmas, friendships, and connections; From Me to You is a beautiful series about growing up and friendships.

Nana by Ai Yazawa

Is this really a shoujo manga list if I don’t mention Ai Yazawa? My personal favorite Ai Yazawa work, Nana was serialized from 2000-2009 and is currently on indefinite hiatus due to the author’s health. Brought together by what must be fate, two women(who are both named Nana) meet on a train to Tokyo. Both are looking for a new life in the city but for different reasons. One is looking for love while the other is looking for a music career. After renting an apartment together, the two Nana’s must learn how to navigate a new life in Tokyo. Exploring themes of identity, love, and friendship; this is a great read even though the series is not finished.

A Sign of Affection by Suu Morishita

The series follows Yuki Itose, a deaf college student who mostly keeps to herself. Yuki’s life soon changes when she meets Itsuomi Nagi, a free-spirited upperclassman who loves to travel. The two become quick friends and help each other to come out of their comfort zones. As Yuki learns to come out of her shell and explore the world, Itsoumi works on learning sign language and how to better communicate with Yuki. Together they must navigate the chaos of college and relationships. The series is entirely from Yuki’s perspective and brings awareness to the Deaf community. Exploring themes of connection, friendship, and relationships; A Sign of Affection is a sweet manga read. Starting in 2019 the series is currently ongoing.

Fall in Love, You False Angels by Coco Uzuki

The series follows Otogi Katsura and Toki Ninomae, the president and vice-president of their high school class. Both characters are popular due to their appearances and aloof demeanors, which earns both of them the nickname of “angels”. But both of these angels hide cunning and cynical personalities. After Otogi accidentally shows her true personality to Toki, the two team up in a battle of wits. As this battle continues Otogi and Toki slowly grow closer together and maybe even start to fall for each other? The series was started in 2023 and is also still ongoing.