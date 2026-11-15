This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Point Park chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Introduction

I have had this album on repeat ever since it came out. because the anticipation leading up to it had been killing me– that album is none other than Cosette’s “Soliloquy.”

I remember discovering Cosette one night while scrolling on my TikTok feed, and it was just a video of her teasing a song called “I just can’t.” The lyrics and the beat instantly drew me in. Sadly it wasn’t released yet, so it sat in my favorites and I just listened to the snippet on repeat. Shortly, a few days after that, I saw that she released a new single called “Magic.” This got me hooked on Cosette, which then led to the whole anticipation of this album.

Before I start fangirling in this review, let’s set the scene and define what a soliloquy is. A soliloquy is defined by Google as, “a dramatic device in a play, movie, or book where a character speaks their private thoughts and feelings aloud while alone (or unheard by other characters), directly addressing the audience.” Essentially, this album is Cosette’s way of venting her frustrations, and telling her own story.

Just like any other review I’ve done before, I’m starting with some background info on the artist, then doing a track-by-track analysis, rating the track, giving my own personal thoughts on the track, and then giving my final thoughts at the very end. So, let’s jump into the review!

Background On The Artist

Cosette Lunsford was born on July 6, 2000 and raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Before moving to L.A. to pursue her dreams in music, she pursued a degree in production, singing, and songwriting at Berklee College of Music. Lunsford takes pride in producing, writing, and mixing her own music, as well as directing her own music videos and visualizers.

Lunsford’s music has evolved over the years. She firrst started off with a bedroom and electropop vibe, then progressed into hyperpop and glitchpop. She released her music across all music platforms in early June 2019. “Gameboy” was Lunsford’s first EP to be released on Mar. 5, 2021. “Conquest” was released Dec. 5, 2024, and had a couple of songs that started to help Lunsford get recognized in the hyperpop industry. “Gums” was the most popular song to come off of the EP, and has been remixed by a lot of artists in the hyperpop industry, like “Glitch Gum.” “Rain” is one of Cosette’s most streamed songs to date.

“Soliloquy” was released Sept. 10, 2026 after being teased over the entirety of Summer. She has also become well-respected by the hyperpop icon Brakence. Brakence is viewed as the god of hyperpop not only by the hyperpop community, but also record labels and celebrities outside of the hyperpop community. So, gaining respect and admiration from someone like Brakence means a lot. She was also recently named one of Spotify’s “Fresh Finds of 2026.”

Track 1: I just can’t (10/10)

“You said that you’d call me next week, and I’m just waiting for it”

“I just can’t,” is how Cosette expresses how she just can’t take anymore of the frustration she is dealing with in her life. On top of all the frustrations of life, work, mental health struggles, and more life-related issues,, she’s losing the person she is in love with. She feels as if she can’t let him go because she is losing control of everything else in her life. So much time and energy was poured into it. She waited for that love to be reciprocated. It also makes her wonder if the whole connection was a lie and why it really ended.

There is a lot of symbolism towards the end of the song, which relates to the soliloquy theme. “Cut my mic, so I run off stage” probably relates to the fact that the connection was severed, so she feels defeated. “The understudy taking my place” might imply that there is another girl taking her place, now that their connection has ended. “You’re not the star, it’s not the same” could mean that Cosette thinks the connection she had with him was only good, because she’s the star of the “show.” Now that he’s with someone else, it can’t be good, because she isn’t involved. “I want the part, you want the fame” might mean that Cosette wanted him because of who he is as a person, and he only wanted her, because of her fame as a rising artist in the hyperpop industry. Regardless of all this, she still can’t let him go.

This is a really good intro track. It sets the tone for the rest of the album. I love how she lists all of the self-destructive behaviors and actions she’s been engaging in, along with these stressors in her life. It embodies what a soliloquy is, making the song more relatable. That part of the snippet made me excited and waited months for the song’s release. Her vocals and tone in parts of the song put me in a trance. The vocal layering is good, too. It’s a song I have on repeat because of how addicting it is.

Track 2: dicaprio (6/10)

“You stole the show / Now you’re the main role”

“I just can’t” makes a smooth musical transition into “dicaprio.” The title refers to actor Leonardo DiCaprio. Other actors like Timothee Chalamet and Marlon Brando were mentioned in the song.

Cosette compares these popular, idolized actors to a man she herself is idolizing. He buys stuff for her, acknowledges her, and supports her dream in pursuing music. It’s hard to tell if this man is the same one that she’s writing about in “I just can’t” It seems like the rest of the songs are about the same person though, so it may be safe to assume. It could even be about a new man that she claims has “[stolen] the show” not only from her, but from this guy that she’s been resilient about letting go of. He has now become “the main role” according to Cosette.

This song serves as an interlude since it’s so short in length musically transitions into the next track once again. That’s why I also believe that this in fact is a different man, than described in the previous track.

I don’t have much to say about this song. I’m not that much of a fan, because it sounds a lot like an interlude. It also just isn’t that relatable to me. Still, I really appreciate how well produced the song is vocally and beat wise. I also like how well it fits into the theme of the album. It sets the scene for the next track.



Track 3: magic (10/10)

“Like a comedy, but it’s tragic / Tell me when I’m supposed to laugh”

“Magic” was the first single to be released off of the EP. This is also the song that gained the most traction for her and is her most streamed song to date, sitting at 300k streams on Spotify. Because of its popularity, Cosette posted at some point after the song’s release that this song was specifically about the bedroom feeling like a performance for her. She gets so in tune with the performance aspect that she can’t realize anything that is actually real and happening in the present. In a way, it’s like magic.

Because of this, she wasn’t able to realize that her feelings weren’t being reciprocated. She is caught off-guard by the sudden “change,” and it almost feels like a joke to her. Lines like “Can’t believe you think I’m talking dirty / Every word I say is fact” makes it seem like the other person wasn’t aware of her true feelings for them. Regardless if this is the case or not, she’s still disappointed and frustrated that she was let down again. She chooses to withdraw and put that love back into herself.

I absolutely adore this song. This song feels as if it has magic in it because of how enticing it sounds. The intro pulls you in so effortlessly– it’s simple, but you end up putting it on repeat. The layering in the vocals feels like I’m being put under a spell. The lyrics are catchy and pretty relatable. Like yes, Cosette— every word you are saying is fact!

I also just like the overall message of the song— being able to reclaim your power even after feeling devalued by someone you trusted. It makes sense why this is the most popular song on the album.

Track 4: sick (10/10)

“It’s always you, and the crazy things you do”

This track is super unique and stands out compared to the rest of the album. Cosette is actually narrating a “scene” and pulls us into her perspective.

She and a few other people are in a car on their way to a party. During this, she’s realizing her feelings for the guy sitting next to her, which she already seems to be friends with. She decides she wants to leave and go home with him because of the time they spent together at the party.

Suddenly, she feels sick and decides to Uber home with him. During this ride, he starts going on this weird ramble about how he wishes Cosette would act more sexually on the internet. Voices from a live performance are added to the track to create a more dramatic effect.

It creates a new type of “emotional sickness” for her, but it seems to calm once they arrive back at his place. Just as Cosette thinks things are getting better again, he randomly asks her if she has thought about seeing other people, which makes her question their whole connection now.

Listening along to the lyrics feels like I am in her shoes– I also feel sick for her being around that man! I love how casual the song is because of the narration. It almost doesn’t even feel like a song, but I can’t help but sing the lyrics along with her. This sounds like the type of rant I would be rushing back to my dorm to send a voice message to my best friend Kay about. Also, the piano introduction sounds so mystical, and I love how it continues throughout the song. You can feel her emotions so well, too. She does such a good job at setting the scene and emulating a soliloquy to us.

Track 5: right (10/10)

“Had to prove women can hurt someone instead”

“Right” is about Cosette’s failed connection and her writer’s block. She feels unproductive from not writing in a while and needs to get it over whatever she’s feeling.

Motivated by that, she decides to ramble out of frustration about another guy that let her down. She feels as if every relationship she’s been in has been a letdown, and she’s never treated right. Every time she thinks she has found “the one,” it just blows up in her face. This makes her spiral and realize she isn’t happy about a lot of the stuff in her life.

Deep down, she knows that she doesn’t have a good taste in men. Why would she think the same type of guy would be different? To learn from her mistakes, she thinks about what actually went right for once in that relationship.

Towards the middle, she acknowledges what turns people away from her. We also learn she got cheated on, which led to the end of the relationship. This tempts her into thinking she won’t find anyone faithful, but she wants to be proven wrong in the end.

From my very own similar and personal experience, Cosette is indeed always right! (Obviously, this song is very relatable for me.) I like how her tone shifts between annoyed and defeated— it complements the lyrics. I like how silly and honest the lyrics can be, too. “All ‘cause I drank wine at the beach and swore off men” is pretty funny to me. Her vocals in this track are my third favorite overall from the album. I love to relax by putting this song on repeat.

Track 6: new (10/10)

“What do you think he’ll bring / It wouldn’t change a thing”

“New” is Cosette pleading to a higher power to bring someone new to her that will solve all of her problems. This is also the part of the heartbreak where she realizes she can move on and decide what’s next for her in life.

Throughout the song, she lists all of her dream qualities that she wants in this new person. In a way, she wants someone to idolize and someone to idolize her. Although these traits aren’t inherently bad, they’re still desired out of limerence. She acknowledges this won’t actually fix anything. Still, she delusionally hopes.

I have a bad habit of wanting to move on with someone new with rebound situationships. We all need some delusion and limerence in our lives! I love singing along to the lyrics—like yes, please send someone new to me! The way she also desperately begs, adds to the meaning and relatability of the song.

Although this one of my least favorite beats on the album, I think it’s still good and fits very well with the vocal production. I also like how it transitions into the last song with a snippet from the show “Modern Family” talking about magic.

Track 7: NOW (10/10)

“Performing the role of a girl in control”

“NOW” is about one of Cosette’s past connections coming back into her life after randomly ghosting her. She feels torn about wanting him back, but also not wanting a relationship anymore. She feels as if her life’s become a movie, because of how dramatic and complex it’s been.

She’s been fantasizing about wanting him back and him begging for her back. She ends up projecting her desire for this reconnection onto him. She feels as if she’s stuck in a cycle with him that she wants to come to an end. Meanwhile, he’s still unsure and in limbo about reciprocating these feelings for her— still, she just can’t bear to let go. She’d do anything to force him to realize how devoted and worthy she is. At the end of the song, she beautifully wraps up the album by singing “Tell me when it’s supposed to end / now.”

The intro is super fun because of the opening lines, “Guess who’s coming back / On a full moon, retrograde too?”. Despite the meaning of the song, it’s the most upbeat song on the album. The beat is just very energetic and her vocals just feel playful at times. While other times, you can hear the frustration and desperation in her voice. Her vocals are amazing on this track and the layering is great once again. The lyrics are just as relatable as the rest of the album, which I also appreciate.

Overall, this is just a fun song for me to listen to, regardless of the tragic meaning behind it. This is one of my most streamed songs off of the album, and I think it was a great choice being the second-to-last single to be released. I also like how she concludes the album with a play on words with the story and the title of the song. Since it’s the last one, there’s nothing to transition into. The final track she came up with was smart and really creative!

Final Thoughts

I rate this album a 9/10, it would be a 10/10 if dicaprio was officially considered an interlude. The production on this album is so phenomenal. The transitions are so seamless, the beats match the vibes of the song so well, and the vocal layering is so well done. The songs scratch every inch and crevice of my brain perfectly. I like how relatable the songs are, and how she is able to just freely speak her mind so effortlessly on these tracks.

This whole album concept is really creative, and was executed perfectly. It really did feel like I’m hearing a soliloquy being performed to me directly in the audience. It’s one of my favorite albums of all time, so I highly recommend listening to this “Soliloquy” by Cosette or literally any of her discography. She’s personally my favorite artist in the hyperpop industry right now, and I think her fame is only going to continue to grow larger and larger.