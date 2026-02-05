Your Next Girls Night

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Plattsburgh chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Saturdays are for the girls

As a busy college girl it is essential to spend time with your best friends to relieve stress, laugh till your stomach hurts and forget about all of the pressing tasks of adulting. Whether you have something to celebrate or just finally found a date in all of your calendars to connect, here are a few ideas to enjoy your time together. Bonus for staying in and on a low budget.

movie night

Classic movie night with your girls is always a hit. Queue up the latest romcom or Netflix hit and head to Target to get your favorite snacks. Have everyone bring their favorite sweet treat and cozy pjs to completely relax and enjoy the show!

Spa night

Gather all of your skin care, hair products and nail kits to give each other the ultimate home spa experience. Warm a seasonal candle, dim the lights and put on a relaxing Spotify playlist designed to ignite your zen. If you are feeling up to it, try out an online yoga class to stretch your muscles and enjoy a low impact workout.

Bake

Trying out a new recipe can be the best way to share a laugh, and a delicious sweet treat with your friends. It doesn’t have to be complicated, maybe even a no bake option to whip up while you spill all of the past week’s drama.

Just dance battle

Bring back the good old days and turn on your favorite Just Dance videos as you challenge your friends to see who has the best rhythm. This activity is a guaranteed laugh and a fun way to get your heart rate up. Plus, who doesn’t love jamming out to the best hits of your teenage years?

Dinner roulette

The rules are easy. In three different rounds have everyone pick their favorite item, then decide within the group of which food item is the best option. The first round is dedicated to snacks and appetizers. The second round is the main course, and last but not least, the last round is dessert. Gather all of your ingredients and enjoy your feast with everyone’s favorites.

Hanging out with your friends does not have to be boring. Create a night surrounded by a particular theme in order to try new things with your closest gals, share a laugh and create treasured memories.