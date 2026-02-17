This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Plattsburgh chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

date mode: activated

Tired of the same old dinner and a movie? It is about time to start bringing back the fun and adventure with your significant other, or even your good friend. Time spent together doesn’t have to be serious or regimented into the stereotypical date. Furthermore, they do not have to cost money. It should not be a burden in order to plan and hang out with those closest to you. Here is a list of fun, new and out of the ordinary things to do on your next date night or day!

Picnic – pack your favorite snacks and enjoy the outdoors

Living Room Movie Night – who said forts are just for kids?

Cook – find a fun, easy, new recipe and embrace your inner chef

Nature Walk – find a local trail or even just a walk around town

Art Night – find a craft kit or simple art supplies and scour Pinterest for your next wall decor

People-Watch – snag a comfy seat on a bench or cafe table by the window and watch all the passerbys

Ice Cream Run – shall I say more?

Stargaze – bring your favorite blankets and pillows and get to know each other under the stars

Puzzle or Game Night – who doesn’t love a good competition?

Music Night – pick out your favorite songs for a little show and tell, maybe even some karaoke or dance battle?

Community Event – take a look at what’s going on around town, any events or activities?

Thrifting – find a local thrift store and see who can put together the best outfit

Sunset or Sunrise – name a better sight

Drive – sit back and passenger princess your way on an adventure around town

Camera Roll Roulette – pick random numbers and explore each other’s best memories

Now is the time to take back what it means to go on a date. Have fun, laugh together and make memories that last.