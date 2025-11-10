Your Lips but Better: Maybelline’s Lifter Liner

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Plattsburgh chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Maybelline’s Lifter Liner is like a shadow for your lips. This sharpenable lip liner comes in 10 shades that include mauves, browns, pinks and red. It’s formulated with hyaluronic acid for the ultimate moisturizing formula. As well as providing rigorously tested and safe products, Maybelline has a sustainability program that ensures their packaging, production, formula and disposal methods are environmentally friendly. If you’re looking for a lip liner that is soft, creamy and glides on the lips smoothly, then this liner from the #1 makeup brand is for you.

Why should you use a lip liner?

A lip liner elevates your makeup look. You can use them to define the shape of your lip as well as to put more than one color on your lip. You can blend a brown liner with a red lip for a cherry cola look or you can match the liner with your lip product to get a seamless look. There are endless combinations.

How to Use:

For a simple look, line the complete outline of your lips without going on your skin. You can make the line as thin or thick as you want by tracing over the outline a few times. You can also fill in the middle of your lips for more color. If you want to give your lips a fuller look, you can slightly overline them by tracing outside your lips. Next, put on a gloss or lipstick or rock it by itself by filling in the lips completely with the liner. If the liner gets flat you can sharpen it to help the preciseness of your lines.

If you’re looking for a lip liner that is easy to use, pigmented, long lasting and blends into other products well, this is the liner for you. Line your lips and create your perfect makeup look.