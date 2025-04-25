What “Twisted” Fans are Expecting to See in the Upcoming Netflix Films 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Plattsburgh chapter.

What’s better than reading the most romantic, heartbreaking, forbidden love book series?

When Netflix announced the series being turned into a film adaption, fans cannot wait to see the best written romance on the screen. The “Twisted” book series by Ana Huang has been the most talked about series among romance filled with tears, love, anger and happiness. There are so many favorite quotes and scenes the fans are dying to see on the screen. Let’s look at a few that Netflix films should not exclude.

“Twisted Love” by Ana Huang

“I never claimed to be Prince Charming, and my love isn’t a fairy tale type of love. I’m a fucked-up person with fucked-up morals. I won’t write you poems or serenade you beneath the moonlight. But you are the only woman I have eyes for. Your enemies are my enemies, your friends are my friends, and if you wanted, I would burn down the world for you.” (Huang, 2021, p 306) “That’s my girl. Hate me. Don’t cry over me. Never cry over me. I’m not worth it.” (Huang, 2021, p 251) “Because I love her!” I slammed my hands on the table. “There, happy? I love her so much I would rather give her up than hurt her. But if you think I’m letting her go to another country alone, with no protection, you’ve got another think coming. Now give me her fucking flight info.”(Huang, 2021, p 290)

The strong emotions from the main character Alex so desperately wants to bury deep but cannot stop himself from feeling love towards Ave, is a must seen film that cannot exclude his true feelings and thoughts for his sunshine, Ave.

“Twisted Games” by Ana Huang

“Bridget Von Ascheberg was mine and mine alone. It didn’t matter that she wasn’t mine to take. I was taking her anyway.” (Huang, 2021, p 205) “The door banged open and, suddenly, she was there. Out of breath, cheeks flushed, hair fluttering across her face from the wind. My pulse ratcheted up several notches in the space of a millisecond. I straightened, air filled my lungs as I finally came alive again.” (Huang, 2021, p 315) “Do you remember Costa Rica?” […] “How could I forget?” It was one of the happiest memories of my life. “You asked me if I’d ever been in love. I said no.” He pressed a soft kiss to my mouth. “Ask me again, princess.” (Huang, 2021, p 278)

Rhys, the bodyguard whose job was to protect his princess at all cost but failed at protecting her heart. It is a forbidden love that the film cannot miss to include in the films.

“Twisted Hate” by Ana Huang

“I would take a thousand fights with Jules over a thousand easy days with anyone else. Because I didn’t want easy. I wanted her.”(Huang, 2022, p 455) “Twelve days, eight hours, and nine minutes. I spent every second thinking of you.” Josh’s lips brushed against mine as he spoke. “I thought I knew what I wanted before. Becoming a doctor, chasing the next high. Being the most popular, most liked person in the room. I thought those things would make me happy, and they did. Temporarily. But you…” He rested his forehead against mine. “You’re the only thing that could make me happy forever.”(Huang, 2022, p 442) “Because you’re it for me. Whether it’s today, tomorrow, a year, decades from now, that’ll never change . . . I’m human, Red. I’ve made mistakes in the past, and I’ll make many more in the future. But one mistake I’ll never make is letting you go, not when there’s even a sliver of a chance left for us. Because the possibility of you is better than the reality of anyone else.”(Huang, 2022, p 432)

From a hate relationship to a forever loving relationship that grew between Jules and Josh, is a must seen film that Netflix cannot mess up on the development of how this relationship changed.

“Twisted Lies” by Ana Huang

“I want to make a few things clear.” Christian’s lips brushed mine with each word. “Touch another man, he dies. Let another man touch you, he dies. Tell me I can’t touch you…” His grip tightened on the back of my neck as his voice dropped. “And I will fucking die.”(Huang, 2022, p 360) “If you saw yourself the way other people see you,” he said quietly, “you’d never doubt again.” (Huang, 2022, p 232) “Stay with me.” I soften the words into a request, not an order. “Just for tonight. Please.” (Huang, 2022, p 492)

Last but not least the last book of the series, the films must not exclude the secrets that Christian Harper was keeping from the women he immediately fell in love with Stella, before she even knew who he was. The films have a lot of important quotes and scenes that the book layouts in detail that the fans are hoping to see come to life.

