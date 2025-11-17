Top 5 Things I’m Happy I Brought to College 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Plattsburgh chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Moving to college can feel like stepping into a whole new world. Especially when that world happens to be upstate New York, where the weather changes by the hour and independence becomes a daily challenge. While I brought plenty of things with me, here are five purchases that truly made my college life more comfortable, convenient and stress-free.

1. A Sturdy Umbrella

If there’s one thing I learned quickly about living in upstate New York, it’s that the weather does not play around. Rain, snow and wind can all happen in the same week and sometimes on the same day. Investing in a sturdy umbrella was one of the best decisions I made. The strong winds here easily flip cheap umbrellas inside out, leaving you soaked halfway to class. My durable umbrella, on the other hand, has saved me from countless miserable walks across campus and kept my backpack (and laptop) dry during unexpected storms.

2. A Reliable Water Bottle

You don’t realize how particular you are about water until you move into a dorm. Personally, I’m not a fan of most of the accessible water sources on campus, especially the dorm water fountains. That’s why my reusable water bottle has been a lifesaver. I fill it up with ice and water from the dining hall, and it stays cold for hours. Having it with me prevents dehydration, especially on long class days, and it saves me from spending money on bottled water. It’s a small thing that makes a big difference in staying healthy and comfortable.

3. Lip Products

Coming from a milder hometown, I wasn’t prepared for how dry and cold Plattsburgh’s air could be. Within the first week, my lips were constantly chapped and uncomfortable. Keeping a few good lip products like moisturizing lip balms and lip gloss became a necessity, not a luxury. They’re always in my backpack or on my desk. It might sound small, but taking care of these little things makes adapting to a new environment so much easier.

4. A Good Pair of Headphones

Silence is not something you can always count on in college. Whether its dorm noise, roommates talking or loud hallways, having a good pair of headphones is essential. I use mine for everything; from studying and listening to music, to taking phone calls or watching shows without disturbing my roommate. They’ve become my personal escape when I need focus, privacy or just a break from the chaos around me.

5. An Emergency Fund

Finally, one of the smartest things I did before college was set aside an emergency fund. College life can be unpredictable, and not having a job right away can make small expenses stressful. This fund helps me cover essentials like hair products, medicine, cleaning supplies, food or menstrual pads without worrying about running out of money. It gives me peace of mind knowing I can handle surprises without panic.

Each of these items has proven invaluable in its own way. Together, they’ve assisted me in adjusting to college life seamlessly, especially in unpredictable weather and unfamiliar surroundings so much easier. Sometimes, it’s the simple, practical things that make all the difference.