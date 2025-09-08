Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Fall, marshmallows and mug and book
Photo by Alisa Anton from Unsplash
The Ultimate Fall 2025 Bucket List

Top Things to do this Season Before the First Snow Fall

The leaves are changing, the cool breeze is starting to blow through your window, the smell of cinnamon fills the air … Fall is here! Now is the time to go out and enjoy all the amazing things fall has to offer before the cold, dark winter arrives. Here is a complete guide to help you ensure that you experience all of the treasures of the season.

1. Try a pumpkin flavored drink

    2. Watch a classic Halloween movie

    3. Indulge in a cinnamon pastry

    4. Go for a nature walk to observe the fall colors

    5. Wear a cute new outfit with a cozy sweater

    6. Read with a fuzzy blanket

    7. Go to a corn maze

    8. Burn a fall scented candle

    9. Have a fall photo shoot with your besties

    10. Carve or paint pumpkins

    11. Have a bonfire

    12. Go on a hayride

    13. Bake a new warm recipe

    14. Explore a farmers market

    15. Find beautiful leaves and press them into a pretty craft

    16. Decorate your room with pumpkins and fairy lights

    17. Go to a haunted house

    18. Visit an apple orchard and try some fresh apple cider

    19. Watch a horror movie

    20. Do a fall closet clean out

    Feel free to tailor this list to your specific interests. Add your own traditions or scratch off something that does not spark your interest. Be sure to include any local events that occur within your community as well.

