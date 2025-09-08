The Ultimate Fall 2025 Bucket List

Top Things to do this Season Before the First Snow Fall
The leaves are changing, the cool breeze is starting to blow through your window, the smell of cinnamon fills the air … Fall is here! Now is the time to go out and enjoy all the amazing things fall has to offer before the cold, dark winter arrives. Here is a complete guide to help you ensure that you experience all of the treasures of the season.
1. Try a pumpkin flavored drink
2. Watch a classic Halloween movie
3. Indulge in a cinnamon pastry
4. Go for a nature walk to observe the fall colors
5. Wear a cute new outfit with a cozy sweater
6. Read with a fuzzy blanket
7. Go to a corn maze
8. Burn a fall scented candle
9. Have a fall photo shoot with your besties
10. Carve or paint pumpkins
11. Have a bonfire
12. Go on a hayride
13. Bake a new warm recipe
14. Explore a farmers market
15. Find beautiful leaves and press them into a pretty craft
16. Decorate your room with pumpkins and fairy lights
17. Go to a haunted house
18. Visit an apple orchard and try some fresh apple cider
19. Watch a horror movie
20. Do a fall closet clean out
Feel free to tailor this list to your specific interests. Add your own traditions or scratch off something that does not spark your interest. Be sure to include any local events that occur within your community as well.