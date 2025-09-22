The Podcast Takeover

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Plattsburgh chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Best podcasts for any occasion

Podcasts are making a comeback! Whether you are getting ready in the morning, crushing your 5k personal best, completing a homework assignment, or folding your laundry, podcasts are the best way to pass the time. No matter what you are interested in, there is a podcast out there for any occasion. Spanning from comedy, to history, to pop culture, podcasts are the ultimate way to learn something new while also getting things done. Here is the ultimate guide of the best of the best to satisfy all your listening needs.

Inspirational

The Mel Robbins Podcast – Updated twice each week, Mel Robbins provides her listeners with motivational and informational gifts that apply to all ages. She often brings in qualified doctors, certified specialists and celebrities that share their stories and advice as well. Her most popular episodes include a wide range of topics such as how to boost your morning routine, the best way to set boundaries, and tips to boost your confidence.

On Purpose with Jay Shetty – Also updated twice a week, Jay Shetty shares essential lessons, reflections and inspirational stories that help his listeners find meaning in their lives and ways to build a happier, healthier life. He brings in celebrities, leading experts and fellow self help speakers who share their wisdom with science backed evidence. Jay Shetty’s podcasts focus on skills to build a positive mindset, ways to heal, and practical steps to live the life you want to live.

Informational

Ted Talks Daily – Hosted by Elise Hu, Ted Talks Daily is a podcast uploaded daily that supplies small versions of TED and TEDX Talks. These episodes are perfect for a quick task, walk or drive when you want to learn more about pretty much anything. Topics range from science and history, all the way to business, art and psychology.

Crime

Crime Junkie – With a new upload each week, hosts Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat bring their listeners a new true crime story. Many of the cases reported involve unsolved murders, mysterious deaths and missing persons. No story is the same and each case is reported in a scary and engaging way that will leave you at the edge of your headphones.

Pop Culture

Call Her Daddy – Every Wednesday Alex Cooper sits down and discusses anything and everything listeners want to hear. She is very open and candid about all things sex, relationships, mental health and lifestyle. Most of her episodes are unfiltered and often super personal. She is the friend you have never had and will also bring in many guests that also share their unfiltered advice and opinions about pop culture.

Giggly Squad – Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo upload weekly on their podcast which discusses all things pop culture. They share opinions and recap the newest trends related to fashion, movies, relationships, horoscopes, mental health and relationships. They keep most things light and humorous while also sharing vulnerable moments that make you feel as though you are in the room with them.

It is no wonder that podcasts are making an epic resurgence into our culture. They have become the go to way for all generations to gather new information, accompany them on a stroll outside, or play in the background of a long work session. If you haven’t tried one, what are you waiting for?