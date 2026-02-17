Tattoos Anyone?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Plattsburgh chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Time to book that appointment

Have you ever thought about doing something spontaneous? It seems as though everyone is taking the ultimate side quest: getting a tattoo. Whether solo or with a friend, tattoos are coming back in full force. I recommend taking something meaningful to you and placing it somewhere that will serve as a constant reminder of your favorite things. Pro tip, pick somewhere that is easy to hide just in case ……….

Here are a few ideas to get you started in your design process.

Number – have you always had a lucky number? Is your birthday, or someone else’s, meaningful to you?

Constellations – astrologist at heart? Constellations are a classic, artistic way to decorate your skin.

Foreign language quote – name a better way to get your most favorite mantra tattooed on yourself.

Zodiac – there can never be too many ways to celebrate yourself and your birthday season.

Sun – there are countless ways to design an image of the sun, and what an incredible reminder to remember the light.

Song quote – have you always had a go to song?

Plant – what’s your favorite flower? Maybe you have always been impartial to a certain natural beauty?

Animal – what better way to honor a childhood pet.

Fav emoji – classic smiley face, maybe a heart, the options are endless.

Tiny stars – infinitely many options to design stars that are always beautiful and magical.

After all is said and done, be sure to do a few things. One, ensure you thank and tip your artist. They are talented people who more often than not deserve a little special thanks for their excellent work. Two, take expert care in healing the area. Apply unscented lotion regularly and refrain from wearing tight clothing to prevent rubbing and pressure. Lastly, enjoy it!