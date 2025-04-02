The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Winter is a beautiful season, but snow and ice can bring challenges. Whether you’re skiing, snowboarding, shoveling snow, or simply walking outside, it’s crucial to prioritize safety. Snow can be slippery, unpredictable, and even dangerous, but with the right precautions, you can avoid accidents and enjoy the winter wonderland. While out and about these last few months of winter try to remember some of these tips to keep yourself safe.

Dress in Layers

When heading out into snowy conditions, the right clothing can make all the difference. Dress in layers to trap body heat and adjust to temperature changes. Wear moisture-wicking base layers to keep sweat off your skin, an insulating middle layer (like fleece or down), and a waterproof, windproof outer layer to protect against snow and wind. Don’t forget gloves, hats, scarves, and insulated boots to prevent frostbite.

Wear Proper Footwear

Snow and ice can make surfaces slippery, so it’s essential to wear proper footwear. Choose shoes or boots with good insulation to keep your feet warm and dry. Opt for footwear with non-slip soles to enhance grip on icy surfaces and avoid falls. If you’re walking in areas with heavy snow or slush, waterproof boots with deep tread will keep you secure.

Be Careful When Walking on Snow or Ice

Walking on snowy or icy surfaces can be risky, especially if you’re not prepared. Take short, careful steps to maintain balance and avoid slipping. Keep your hands free (if possible) to help with stability, and try to walk on cleared paths or paved walkways. If conditions are particularly icy, consider wearing traction devices like ice cleats or spikes that attach to your shoes.

Shovel Snow with Care

Shoveling snow can be physically demanding, and if done improperly, it can lead to serious injuries. When shoveling snow, bend your knees instead of your back, and try not to lift heavy loads all at once. Use a shovel with a comfortable handle to avoid strain, and take frequent breaks to prevent overexertion. If the snow is particularly heavy, consider using a snow blower, or seek help from a neighbor or friend.

Stay Hydrated

While it might seem counterintuitive to drink water in cold weather, staying hydrated is just as important in winter as in summer. Cold air can dehydrate you, especially when engaging in physical activities like skiing or hiking in the snow. Be sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you’re not feeling thirsty.

Use Sunscreen

Snow reflects UV rays, meaning you can still get sunburned even on cloudy days. The sun’s rays are often more intense at higher altitudes, making it even easier to burn. Always apply sunscreen to exposed skin, especially when participating in winter sports like skiing or snowboarding. Lip balm with SPF will protect your lips from getting chapped and sunburned.

Know the Weather Conditions

Before heading outside, it’s essential to check the weather forecast. Snowstorms can develop quickly, and conditions can change rapidly. Pay attention to alerts about snow accumulation, visibility, and wind chill, as these can all impact safety. If a severe storm is expected, delay outdoor activities or stay indoors.

Keep Your Car Winter-Ready

If you must drive in snowy or icy conditions, it’s important to keep your vehicle prepared. Ensure that your car has snow tires, and check the battery, brakes, and wipers to make sure they’re functioning properly. Keep an emergency kit in the car with items like a blanket, flashlight, extra clothing, and food. Always carry chains or other traction devices in case you encounter deep snow or ice on the road.

Snow can be a magical part of the winter season, but it also requires respect and caution. By preparing properly, wearing the right clothing, and being mindful of the dangers of cold weather, you can enjoy all the beauty and fun snow has to offer while minimizing the risks. Always prioritize your safety and take steps to prevent accidents—whether you’re outside for a casual walk or engaging in winter sports. Stay safe, stay warm, and embrace the season!