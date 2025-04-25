Smell Good, Feel Good: This Season’s Hottest Fragrance Releases

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Plattsburgh chapter.

Many new fragrances have been released this year. From gourmand to floral to fruity, fragrance lovers are getting everything they could dream of. With summer near, fragrance companies have been stocking shelves with floral, tropical and sweet scents.

Fragrance brands like Phlur and Kayali are known for their gourmand vanilla scents, Vanilla Skin and Vanilla 28. Both are introducing something new: rose. Many fragrance brands appear to be trying something new to catch consumers’ attention. Are you interested in a tropical or floral scent for vacation? Read on to learn about new scents from fragrance brands that are perfect for your next getaway.

Fragrance Links:

1. FLEUR MAJESTY ROSE ROYALE ⏐ 31 Eau de Parfum

This is a floral fragrance by Kayali with key notes of pear, royal rose and musk.

2. Rose Whip Eau de Parfum with Musk

This is a warm floral fragrance by Phlur with key notes of black currant, rose and cashmere wood.

3. Glossier You Fleur Eau de Parfum

This fresh floral fragrance is by Glossier and is the fourth fragrance in the Glossier You collection. It features key notes of ylang-ylang, apricot skin and ambrox.

4. GUAVA GRANITA Eau de Parfum with Vanilla and Banana

This fruity floral fragrance is by Ellis Brooklyn. It features key notes of guava juice, banana and vanilla.

5. Clementine Dream Eau de Parfum with Vanilla

This is a fresh citrus and fruit fragrance by The 7 Virtues. It features key notes of fruity cassis, clementine and vanilla

6. ‘REPLICA’ Never-ending Summer Eau de Toilette with Orange and Spritz Accord

This is a fresh citrus and fruit fragrance by Maison Margiela. It features key notes of spritz accord, orange and vetiver.

7. Daisy Wild Eau So Intense Eau de Parfum

This is a warm floral fragrance by Marc Jacobs Fragrances. It features key notes of banana blossom, jasmine and amber.

8. Flowerbomb Extreme Eau de Parfum Intense with Raspberry and Vanilla

This is a warm floral fragrance by Victor&Rolf. It features key notes of raspberry, rose absolue and vanilla bean.

9. Beach Blossom Cologne with Coconut Water and Vanilla

This is a fresh solar fragrance by Jo Malone London. It features key notes of lime, coconut water and vanilla.

From warm florals to fresh citrus, there is a range of fragrance choices on the shelves. Whether you’re seaching for an everyday scent or vacation scent, there is something for everyone. With summer near, it’s the perfect time to find your staple scent for warm weather.