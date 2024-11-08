Rugby: A Quick Guide, From Basics to Sevens vs. Fifteens 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Rugby is a dynamic and exciting team sport that has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. Known for its fast pace, strategic depth, and physicality, rugby offers a unique combination of athleticism, teamwork, and skill. Whether you’re new to the sport or looking to understand its nuances, this guide will take you through everything you need to know, from the basics of the game to the differences between Rugby Sevens and Rugby Fifteens.

What is Rugby?

Rugby is a contact sport that originated in England in the early 19th century and has since spread worldwide. The game is played with an oval-shaped ball, and the primary objective is to score more points than the opposing team. Points are scored in several ways, with the most common being by touching the ball down over the opponent’s goal line (a try) or kicking it through goalposts (a conversion, penalty, or drop goal).

Rugby can be played in different formats, the most common being Rugby Union (with 15 players on each team) and Rugby Sevens (with 7 players per side). The sport blends strategy, physical endurance, and individual skills, making it one of the most exciting sports to watch and play.

A rugby match is typically played on a rectangular field that measures about 100 meters in length and 70 meters in width. The field has markings for important areas, such as the 22-meter line (from where players must be to score a try) and the 10-meter line (used for a kickoff or after a goal, halftime, and the beginning of the game of course).

The Ball and Passing

The rugby ball is oval-shaped, which makes it challenging to handle. Players can pass the ball backward or sideways, but forward passes are not allowed. The ball can also be kicked forward to advance it.

Scoring in Rugby

– Try: A try is worth 5 points and is scored when a player touches the ball down over the opponent’s goal line. (The official rule says that the player needs to exert controlled force downwards on the ball with their upper body)

– Conversion: After scoring a try, the team has the opportunity to kick the ball through the goalposts for 2 additional points. ( The kick can be made as far back from the goal line as the player wants but they must kick in line with where the ball was touched down)

– Penalty Kick: A team can score 3 points for a successful penalty kick, awarded after a foul by the opposing team.

– Drop Goal: A drop goal, worth 3 points, is scored when a player drops the ball onto the ground and kicks it through the goalposts during open play. Only when inside the opponent’s 22m line.

Tackling and Rucks

Players can tackle the ball carrier to stop their progress. After a tackle, the ball must be released, and players from both teams contest for possession, have to(when the offense and defense get to the ball at the same time players are required to form a ruck, the only time this wouldn’t happen is if the defense successfully gets their hands on the ball before the offense has reached the tacked player ) forming a ruck where they attempt to push each other off the ball to gain control.

Scrums and Lineouts

– Scrum: A scrum is a way to restart play after a minor infringement, with players from both teams binding together to push for possession of the ball.

– Lineout: When the ball is thrown in from the sideline, players jump to catch or tap it down to their teammates, restarting play after the ball has gone out of bounds.

Offside Rule

To keep the game fair, players must stay behind the ball when it’s passed or kicked forward. Being in front of the ball when involved in play is considered offside, and results in a penalty.

Rugby is played in two main formats: Rugby Sevens and Rugby Fifteens. While both versions share similar rules, they differ in team size, game duration, and style of play.

Rugby Sevens (7-a-Side Rugby)

– Team Size: 7 players per team.

– Game Duration: Matches last 14 minutes total (2 halves of 7 minutes).

– Scoring: A try is worth 5 points, a conversion is worth 2 points, and a penalty or drop goal is worth 3 points.

– Style of Play: Sevens is a fast-paced, high-scoring game emphasizing speed, agility, and open-field play. With fewer players on the field, there’s more space to run, leading to quick breaks and lots of tries.

– Popularity: Rugby Sevens has become an Olympic sport and is played at tournaments worldwide, such as the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Rugby Fifteens (15-a-Side Rugby)

– Team Size: 15 players per team, divided into forwards (who handle the physical aspects like scrums and lineouts) and backs (who focus on running and scoring).

– Game Duration: Matches last 80 minutes total (2 halves of 40 minutes).

– Scoring: A try is worth 5 points, a conversion is worth 2 points, and both penalties and drop goals are worth 3 points.

– Style of Play: Rugby Fifteens is more tactical, with an emphasis on set pieces, including scrums and lineouts, and a more structured form of play. There’s more time for strategy and positioning, making the game slower but more methodical.

– Popularity: Rugby Fifteens is the flagship version of the sport, with major international tournaments like the Rugby World Cup, Six Nations Championship, and The Rugby Championship.

Both Rugby Sevens and Rugby Fifteens offer their own unique appeal. Sevens are perfect for fans who enjoy fast, non-stop action, with lots of tries and open-field play. It’s also more accessible to newcomers due to its shorter game duration and straightforward rules. On the other hand, Fifteens is a more traditional version of the sport, offering a deeper strategic experience with complex set pieces like scrums and lineouts. It’s a more physical game, requiring endurance, strength, and tactical awareness.

Ultimately, the best version depends on personal preference. Rugby Sevens is great for quick entertainment and high-paced action, while Rugby Fifteens offers a richer, more strategic rugby experience for those who enjoy a deeper, tactical game.

Anna Schinsing( a veteran of Plattsburgh Women’s Rugby):

“I played outside center this past season but I have played every position at one point. Last season I was fly-half and that made me prefer 7’s. The line does most of the running and 7’s is a cardio game. It relies on making a longer run and sometimes you are hitting or chasing someone down. In 7’s I can play to my strengths more so than in 15’s.”

The Thrill of Rugby

Rugby is a sport that combines physicality, skill, and strategy, making it one of the most exciting games to watch and play. Whether you’re drawn to the fast-paced excitement of Rugby Sevens or the tactical depth of Rugby Fifteens, rugby has something for everyone. Understanding the different versions of the sport helps fans appreciate its full breadth and complexity, and with its growing popularity worldwide, rugby is a game that continues to captivate and inspire.

Mackenzie Kirwan (a rookie player on PlattsburghWomen’s Rugby):

“I am a forward–so I am one of the bigger players–I also play second row, and prop in scrum. I think the most important thing about rugby is teamwork, you–as a team and as a player–have to adapt to their defense. Maybe our four words are not going to be the Heavy Hitters, maybe we have to rely on our wings to run through the line if they have a weaker line. You can’t play rugby by yourself; you won’t get more than 5 meters.”