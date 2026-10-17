Romanticizing Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Plattsburgh chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Take this fall to romanticize life. Find the beautiful things in your life this fall and turn them into memories. Taking time to appreciate the small moments will bring joy and comfort to you this autumn season, making the season even more enjoyable. This fall, you can create moments full of joy and nostalgia by following this short and simple guide.

Wake Up Early to Get Ready For the Day

Give yourself some extra time to get ready before class this fall. This gives you the time to try new hairstyles or lip combos. Waking up early also means you can take your time when doing your makeup or picking out your outfit. When there is no rush to get to class on time, you can romanticize all the steps of your morning routine.

Use Fall Scents

When getting ready or showering, use products that remind you of fall. Whether it is a perfume, body wash, or lotion. My personal favorite is vanilla scents with hints of cinnamon. Other scents you can look for in products are amber, cedarwood, caramel, and clove. Fall scented products create a sense of nostalgia, bringing you back to your childhood. Using a good fall perfume or lotion is a small thing that makes fall feel that much cozier and romantic.

Make a Fall Themed Playlist

There is nothing better than putting on your headphones and listening to songs that fit the mood of the day. Creating a fall playlist full of meaningful lyrics, soft melodies, and warm tones makes the simple parts of your day feel like you’re in a movie. The songs you add to your playlist let you see through a romantic lens to create nostalgic moments you hold on to forever.

Pick a Fall Drink

One of the best parts of fall is all of the fun drinks. Grabbing a pumpkin spice latte or a Witch’s Brew Alani to start your morning is one of the most fallish things you can do. Drinks that remind you of your childhood memories surrounding fall are bound to make you romanticize the season. So on the next crisp autumn morning, grab your favorite drink to start the day.