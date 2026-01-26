Romanticize Studying

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Plattsburgh chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Who said studying has to be boring?

The semester started up again and that means the start of more late night study sessions while trying not to get distracted by your friends. It also means hitting your new goals to not procrastinate this semester to get those “A’s”. But let’s face it. Sitting down to study is not easy. As a college senior, here are some tips that have helped me go from bed rotting on my bed to an academic weapon in the library.

location

Your study surroundings matter. Usually this means getting out of your room in order to minimize distractions. Maybe you can visit the library, meet an accountability buddy in the student center, find an empty classroom, or even wander to a nearby cafe. If you plan on spending the entire day studying, try taking study breaks to settle in different places throughout the day. The variety can spark new motivation to keep going.

Snacks

It is pertinent to make sure you pack your favorite fuel to keep you going throughout the day. Additionally, a nice hearty breakfast and a distraction free lunch break ensures you will stay energized and focused during your study sesh. Then having your favorite sweet treats and snacks can be used as motivation or something to look forward to after you finish an assignment. Along these lines, having your water bottle handy is extremely important. Staying hydrated is key to feeling your best while achieving your academic dreams.

Be Prepared

Before starting your study session, get ready for the day. Really get ready. I’m talking about a cute outfit, fresh face of make up and a fancy hairstyle. By feeling your best, the more likely you are to feel motivated to get work done. Bonus, you will also feel more awake to ensure you don’t fall asleep halfway through Chapter 15. While getting ready, pack a bag not only with all of your school supplies and snacks, but with anything else you could possibly need throughout the day. Chapstick, gum, extra pens and my planner always travel with me to the library. This allows me to not have to worry about rushing back to my room or cutting my study session short. Furthermore, my planner serves as an essential guide with a plethora of to-do lists so I can keep track of everything I need to do to stay on task.

Be Kind

A long day of studying can be a lot of work. It is important to be kind to yourself and congratulate yourself for any work that you accomplish. Remember, there will always be more work to get done so be proud of yourself for showing up in the first place to cross some things off your list. Even better, treating yourself after a long day can encourage you to not only keep working in the moment, but schedule another all day study session. I recommend a sweet treat with friends, or maybe a solo evening with your favorite Door Dash dinner and movie.

It would be lying to say that staying motivated to study is easy. With routines and discovering what works best for you, allows you to stay on task and get those “A’s” you deserve. This is the semester to lock in and be the ultimate academic weapon.