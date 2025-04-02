Places to go for Spring Break College Edition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Plattsburgh chapter.

It’s that time of year when we take our spring break trips. If you’re a college student and want to travel, here are some places to visit! (I would like to clarify that this is based on my opinion on where to travel/where I would go if I were to travel for spring break.)

If you want to travel around the United States, here are my top four places to visit. Starting at No.4: Anna Maria Island, Florida. If you were debating on traveling to Florida for spring break, I would suggest going to Anna Maria Island. This destination has several beaches to visit, with some of the clearest water. It is quieter to visit if you don’t want to be in a super crowded place filled with college students. Header-2-scaled.jpg

Coming in No. 3 in Nashville, Tennessee. There are so many activities you can do while in Nashville, day and night. There is live music, fun nightlife, and many outdoor activities, such as the parks and the Cumberland River.

1,600 × 1,091

In No. 2 is New York City, New York. The city never sleeps and offers many perks during the day, such as going to the Summit One Vanderbilt, checking out Central Park, and museums( I would recommend the Met). If you’re a big foodie, there are so many options and places for you to try! – 1,500 × 932

Coming in No. 1 would be Oahu, Hawaii! Oahu is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, like Waikiki Beach and Lanikai Beach, with crystal-clear waters. You can go surfing or sunbathing there. The weather is amazing, and you can check out the iconic Diamond Head Crater and the lush Manoa Falls. There are many hiking opportunities, exploring tropical forests, and enjoying scenic views. If you’re into surfing, snorkeling, or hiking, Oahu offers a range of activities. You can also try stand-up paddleboarding, zip-lining, or explore the famous Hanauma Bay for more incredible underwater experiences. It also has historic landmarks like Pearl Harbor with the USS Arizona Memorial and the Iolani Palace. There are also beach bars, clubs, and luaus to enjoy at night. Oahu offers amazing local food at food trucks, restaurants, and markets, making it a great destination for food lovers too! – licensed-image

Must-See International Spots: My Top Two Picks:

#1-Barcelona, Spain – Barcelona has such wonderful weather, making it an ideal destination. The city offers beautiful beaches such as Barceloneta for nice, long relaxation, along with a rich cultural and historical experience. You can explore iconic landmarks such as the Sagrada Familia, Park Güell, and the Gothic Quarter. The city also offers a vibrant nightlife, including lively bars, clubs, and late-night events. You wouldn’t want to miss out on the city’s incredible cuisine, either!

licensed-image

#2- Marseille, France —is another perfect place to go travel, Marseille offers pleasant spring weather with sunny yet mild temperatures. The city has a beautiful coastline since they’re a port city on the Mediterranean. Marseille offers stunning coastal views, crystal clear water, and a beautiful beach called Plages du Prado, where you can swim or relax. There are many historic sites to visit such as Basilique Notre-Dame de la Garde, or a boat trip to the Châtteau d’lf, which is famously known as the setting of The Count of Monte Cristo. The city has a vibrant culture, with a unique blend of French, Mediterranean, and North African. The delicious cuisine is delicious and there are many outdoor activities like those in Calanques National Park. Marseille isn’t a very tourist destination; it offers a more genuine experience of French Mediterranean life.

marseille-france-port.jpg

My last idea would be to go on a cruise. Unless you get seasick easily, I would avoid them. The reason I would suggest a cruise ship is that there would be activities for your friends and you to do on the ship, places to visit and explore depending on which destination you choose,2 a place to stay, and unlimited access to food.

seabourn-cruises-LUXECRUISE0122-4ec1983310b54d748d5c5c12b4f23993.jpg

Where ever you go for spring break, the most important things you should know are to enjoy the experience, make tons of memories, and take that well-deserved break from all the hard work you have done in school. Whether you’re soaking up the sun on a beach, going exploring in a new city, or sailing on a cruise, any destination offers something unique and a fun experience. So, pack your bags, grab your friends, or go on a solo trip, and have a safe trip!