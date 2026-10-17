Movies to add to your Halloween Watchlist

Movies are a staple of the Halloween season. Whether it’s a cult classic or your personal favorite, movies have become part of our seasonal traditions. With Halloween right around the corner, now is the perfect time to start binging seasonal favorites. If you love spooky family-friendly movies or horror, check out the list below for recommendations.
Spooky Movies
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
horror movies
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Whether you choose a funny movie like Hocus Pocus or a scary movie like Ouija Origin of Evil, you’re going to find your new favorite. Invite your friends for a movie night, grab your popcorn (or candy corn) and get ready to make some awesome fall memories.