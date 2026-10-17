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Disney Channel
Plattsburgh | Culture

Movies to add to your Halloween Watchlist

Laura Holtman Student Contributor, SUNY Plattsburgh
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Plattsburgh chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Movies are a staple of the Halloween season. Whether it’s a cult classic or your personal favorite, movies have become part of our seasonal traditions. With Halloween right around the corner, now is the perfect time to start binging seasonal favorites. If you love spooky family-friendly movies or horror, check out the list below for recommendations. 

halloween decorations
Photo by Beth Teutschmann from Unsplash

Spooky Movies

Hocus Pocus

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Halloweentown

Beetlejuice

Coraline

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Corpse Bride                                            

The Addams Family

Ghostbusters

Frankenweenie

Hubie Halloween

Goosebumps

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

Hotel Transylvania

Casper

Don’t Look Under the Bed

creepy stairs
Photo by Erik Witsoe from Unsplash

horror movies

Insidious

Smile

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Halloween

Happy Death Day

Scream

Fear Street: Part One – 1994

Countdown

Truth or Dare

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Final Destination

The Shining

Poltergeist

The Exorcist

Whether you choose a funny movie like Hocus Pocus or a scary movie like Ouija Origin of Evil, you’re going to find your new favorite. Invite your friends for a movie night, grab your popcorn (or candy corn) and get ready to make some awesome fall memories.

Laura Holtman

Plattsburgh '28

Laura is a junior at SUNY Plattsburgh double majoring in Digital Media Production, and TV-Video Production, with a Social Media Influencer Certificate and minors in Marketing and Web Design & Programming. Her favorite hobbies include photography, ceramics, hiking, and playing the alto saxophone. She is also a Gold Award Girl Scout.