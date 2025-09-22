Major Change: Am I Too Late?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Plattsburgh chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s Okay to Change Your Major

Whether you are a freshman or even a second semester junior, it is never too late to change your major. Nowadays there is so much pressure to graduate “on time” and to “not fall behind.” If anything, we are pushed to get ahead and rush through our early adult years. Why? These are our years. This is the exact time we need to figure out what matters to us and what we want to do. Furthermore, college does not have any real timeline. It is just as normal to graduate in 3 years as it is 4 or 6. With that in mind, we should take this time while we are in school to study what we want to study, rather than graduate with a degree that we don’t even want.

It is important to note that most new students are uncertain about what future careers they even want to pursue. How are we expected to have our entire lives figured out in a matter of 4 years while also trying to figure out the social scene and living on our own for the first time? In high school it is so hard to get a real understanding about how many career and job opportunities there really are. Additionally, most of the jobs we will have in the future do not even exist yet.

As someone who has switched their major not once, not twice, not even three times, but four, I have gathered a quick list of some tips to help you navigate this journey.

1. Acknowledge the Feeling

It seems so simple but it is essential that if you have a lingering feeling that something is not right in your current classes, acknowledge that feeling. Write down what you like about your current path and the things you don’t. Recognize that what you are doing might not be right for you and that’s okay.

2. Talk it Out

While you are questioning your interests and choices, talk out all of the pros and cons of switching. Furthermore, think about other interests you may have or start with things you definitely know you don’t like. Talk with a trusted friend or adult, schedule a meeting with your advisor or even discuss your feelings with a favorite professor. It may seem daunting but trust me, anyone you talk with that really wants to see you succeed will be thrilled to help you out.

3. Speak Up for Yourself

You may feel pressure from peers, guardians or professors to just stay the course. Of course it is important to take their advice into consideration, however if you really feel a need to change, that’s okay. There is a way. So what if it means an extra semester? If you find classes you enjoy then it should not feel like a burden at all. Furthermore, would you rather spend an extra semester or year at school or an entire career doing something you dread?

4. Give Yourself Grace

It is natural to start to feel like you are giving up or all alone in your journey. What’s important is to acknowledge those feelings and understand that they are just feelings. You are important and deserve to pursue a degree that matters to you. It is totally normal to ride an emotional roller coaster if at the end of the day you can brush yourself off and follow your heart.

Changing your major is not easy, but continuing on a path towards a life of dread is even harder. It is never too late to decide that you want to switch it up and follow your dream. There are plenty of advisors and resources available to help you get on the right track. That being said, what are you waiting for?