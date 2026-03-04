Lyrics That Make Me Feel

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Plattsburgh chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Analysis of my favorite lyrics

For the longest time I only listened to songs for the beat, but recently I have been noticing myself paying more attention to the lyrics. I am slowly learning the true meaning behind lyrics and how deeply the writers feel these emotions to be able to put them into words. Music has a way of articulating emotions that are not always easy to express ourselves. When you feel these emotions in the music, it creates what feels like a personal experience when in reality it’s a feeling that is universally understood. Whenever I hear a lyric that makes me ‘feel’ that song, I write it down in my notes app. Below I share some of these lyrics with my personal interpretation and connection to them.

“It’s one to forgive, but it’s hard to forget” – Girls Chase Boys by Ingrid Michaelson

To me, this song lyric is a good representation of how when things happen, it’s very possible to forgive, but it can be nearly impossible to forget. I think this is important to remember because if you forgive someone, they should not necessarily expect you to forget what happened.

“Love with every stranger, the stranger the better” – Someone New by Hozier

This is one of my favorite song lyrics and I try to approach my day to day life with this mindset. I believe it is best to be nice to everyone, especially when meeting new people. It is so important to love always. There is no reason to be rude to people especially when meeting them for the first time because even if you hear things, they have never done anything to you. The less you know someone, the more the reason you have to treat them with love.

“Everything meant to be is bound to stay” – Spotless by Zack Bryan (Ft. The Lumineers)

Another one of my favorite song lyrics is this one by Zack Bryan. I personally struggle with change, but this quote reminds me that only what is meant for me will not require excessive force, just patience and trust in both myself and others.

Music is a great way to connect with yourself and feelings that you may have trouble expressing. I find it helpful to write down the names of songs when I relate to the lyrics so that when I am struggling I can listen to them to feel less alone. Creating a playlist with these songs allows me to have a feel good playlist whenever I need it.