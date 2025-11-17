Little Women Characters in 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Plattsburgh chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What Would the March Sisters be Doing if Little Women Took Place in 2025?

This past summer I read Little Women by Louisa May Alcott for the first time (I know, I know it should have happened much sooner). Throughout the whole story I was constantly wondering what the March sisters would do if Little Women took place in 2025, not in the 1860s. Here is what I think would happen to the March sisters in modern times.

Meg

Meg…a far too underrated character. I think the career our sweet Margaret would choose if she ever decided she wanted a career, would be a fashion designer. Meg had always been obsessed with the beautiful things in life and always found a way to make her not so fancy clothes look just as extravagant as her peers. She really had an eye for what made people look good and had a lot of creativity that is essential for creating designs. I don’t think she would be a big shot fashion designer curating for fashion shows. Not because she couldn’t, but because that would never interest Meg. Rather, I think she would own her own boutique in town where she would design for other everyday women just like her. She would also always find ways to donate clothing to local teen girls who couldn’t afford nice things, because she would see herself in them.

Beth

Sweet little Beth. Beth was always caring for others. So much so that this quality eventually led to her own demise. Obviously we know Beth’s story isn’t a very happy ending, but if Beth was alive in 2025, then I would hope she would have more resources to help her health, enabling her to live a much more fulfilling life. That being said, I think Beth would be a nurse. I say this because of Beth’s natural urge to care for those around her. I could fully envision Beth being the sweetest nurse taking care of the elderly in a nursing home. She would put so much time and effort into ensuring her residents were well taken care of and had everything they needed, even if that meant staying past her shift or spending her own money.

Jo

I think there’s no question that in any universe you placed her in, Jo would still manage to be a writer; it’s her fate. However, there are obviously many differences to being a female writer in the 1800s compared to 2025. I could see Jo traveling the world and documenting her journey through writings that she’d upload to a blog. I think Jo would also use social media in a very artistic way and amass a small following on Instagram and TikTok. On her platforms she’d be showcasing her writings, sharing aesthetic images of her travels and the people dearest to her and making video essays about topics that are important to her. I also believe, after Jo spent a lot of her time writing and traveling, she’d settle down and become a college professor of literature or creative writing.

Amy

Last but not least we have Amy. Obviously, it is apparent throughout the novel that Amy loves art. While I think there is a chance that Amy would just try and pursue a career as an artist herself, I thought that was rather too boring of an outcome that Amy would not stand for, thus I believe she’d be an art dealer. Think of Charlotte from Sex and The City, a trendy woman who has an eye for art and knows exactly what will sell. I see her living in a big city, wearing the most fashionable and chic outfits, running a huge art gallery. Not only do I think she has the artistic talent to handle this job, but I think she is very intelligent and would handle the business side of affairs very well too. She would host parties with all her artsy friends, attend plays, go to the ballet, spend time socializing at quant jazz bars and really just find amazing art wherever she could.

No matter what the March sisters would be doing in 2025, one thing is for sure…they would be doing it together.