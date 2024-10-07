Letters of Recommendation: A guide on how to write one from a student’s view

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

First off, what is a letter of recommendation? A corporate explanation of a letter of recommendation would be a written endorsement from someone who can vouch for skills, character, and accomplishments. This could be a teacher, employer, mentor, colleague or you are doing it for others, with enough personal experience to provide insight into qualifications and potential. These letters often accompany applications to schools, jobs, internships, or professional organizations. To put in a simple sentence, a letter saying that so n’ so–name– is the winner and then a fancy list of why they should be categorized as a winner. This person in the academic field or professional field—in which you are acquainted with—is requesting or is being put up for an award. This award requires credibility for their skills and achievements which is basically saying that this person is deserving of the award because you see them demonstrate the definition of the award.

Usually when writing this kind of literature there is a reason. My reason for writing a letter was to help a professor I admire get recommended for the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching. I wanted to advocate for one of my favorite professors who I believed was deserving of the title. My letter of recommendation ran along the lines of a story based defense. I started with an introduction to both the committee and myself. I have to make myself credible to speak on the topic of this professor’s skills so I work on how many classes I have taken with them and what kind of student I am. Once that’s all clear and concise, I write my story on how I met the professor, how they helped me and finally why all of that matters to them winning the award.If you need a point to start from or just need an idea of what this might look like in practice, here is a trial. This outline will help you achieve a cordial and corporate letter of recommendation for a winner in your life.

1. Start with a Strong Opening

Begin with your relationship to the candidate and how long you’ve known them. This establishes credibility and context for the reader.

2. Be Specific

Use specific examples to illustrate the candidate’s skills and achievements. Instead of saying they are “hardworking,” mention a particular project where their effort led to success.

3. Highlight Personal Attributes

In addition to skills, emphasize personal qualities that make the candidate a good fit for the opportunity. Traits like leadership, resilience, and teamwork can set them apart.

4. Conclude with Enthusiasm

End the letter with a strong endorsement. Phrases like “I wholeheartedly recommend” or “I am confident they will excel” convey your support and belief in their potential.

5. Keep It Professional

Ensure the tone is professional and the letter is free from typos and grammatical errors. A polished letter reflects well on both you and the candidate.

Letters of recommendation are crucial for bringing life to your uniform-like paperwork; this helps create a type of edge that might make or break a deal. Unlike resumes or transcripts, they hold a personal narrative that offers insight into your experiences, strengths, and values—context that numbers alone cannot convey. When a respected individual endorses your application, it lends credibility to your claims, as admissions committees and employers often seek third-party validation of an applicant’s abilities. In a competitive environment, a strong recommendation can help you stand out by highlighting unique traits or experiences that might not be immediately apparent in your application materials. Additionally, the process of requesting a letter can strengthen your relationships with mentors or supervisors, fostering connections that may benefit you in the future in your field or industry. Letters are the highest of compliments from professional colleagues. Both writing one and receiving one is not only a form of connection but a sign of friendship. Go make friends!