It’s Sweet Treat O’Clock

Easy, Low Budget Dorm Friendly Desserts

Just because you are by yourself studying in your dorm does not mean you need to go without your nightly sweet treat. If anything, this is the exact time when you may need a sweet treat to motivate you to finish that essay or solve that proof. As a student, some luxuries may seem out of reach as you may feel as though desserts are too expensive or you simply don’t have the time to bother. WRONG.

Dessert is never nor should it ever be out of reach. You deserve it. Therefore, here are some quick, easy and budget friendly ways to quench that sweet craving every night.

1. Mug Cakes

Easily found at Target, Walmart or a local grocery store, these tasty snacks only require a little bit of water, a mug and a microwave. Better yet, they can be found for less than a dollar a pop! Coming in a variety of flavors you can indulge in a delicious chocolate brownie or vanilla cake. Bonus, if you would like some extra protein, for a little extra you can find microwavable protein brownies.

2. Yogurt Parfait

Easily one of my favorites, a yogurt parfait is the perfect way to end a long day of school. With simple, easy to find and customizable ingredients, it is no surprise yogurt bowls have become a new trend that even my dad is a fan of. All you need to build this masterpiece are single serving yogurt cups, frozen fruit, chocolate chips, your favorite cereal, jars of peanut butter and anything else you could imagine. I recommend buying anything in bulk in order to have it for longer as well as to save money.

3. Chocolate Covered Strawberries

That’s right. You did not misread. You can indulge in chocolate covered strawberries on a budget in your dorm room. If you buy cheaper, frozen strawberries and a bulk package of chocolate bars, you will find a minimal dent on your credit card bill. Simply microwave a few berries and some pieces of chocolate then BAM. Delicious dessert in seconds.

4. Sweet Energy Bites

This one takes a little bit more effort but is still budget friendly and can easily be prepared in bulk quantities. One simple recipe to try involves 1 cup of oats, ½ cup of peanut butter, ⅓ cup of honey and ½ cup of chocolate chips or dried fruit. All you need to do is mix everything altogether, form into balls and refrigerate. Another benefit to this treat is that you can completely customize the energy bites to your liking!

You always deserve a sweet treat. I even heard a little rumor that they have the potential to raise that B to an A ……..