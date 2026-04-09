It’s OK That You’re Not OK

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Plattsburgh chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Grieving & Growth- The less glamorous parts of life

In life we are faced with many emotions that aren’t seen as “ideal” or “beautiful”. We tend to push these feelings so deep down that they aren’t talked about. In reality, we should be talking about them more. Grief is not a linear process; it’s more like a confusing rollercoaster.

My experience with grief has been anything but easy. I have experienced many losses in my life, and each one that happens hits harder than the last.

I wanted to share some of the ways that you can help process your grief, and ones I have found to help me when I’m feeling down.

Social Connection: When we participate in group activities we can build friendships and insert ourselves in more social situations. Making new connections helps us feel less alone and supported.

Journaling: Sometimes when I feel stressed, I journal. Writing things out can help us process how we are feeling while also relieving some tension by letting the thoughts in our heads out. It doesn’t have to be perfect, your journal is just for you.

Physical Activities: Even though you may not feel like it, getting up and moving your body has a lot of mental benefits. Going on a simple walk or run can give us a sense of relief and motivation to keep moving.

Talk to a Therapist: This might seem scary if you have never done it before, but it is so helpful to get all your thoughts off your chest. Talking to an experienced grief counselor or therapist can help you process and overcome obstacles in your grieving journey.

Routine and Stability: When we are experiencing a difficult time in our lives, it is most important to focus on the things we can control rather than the things we can’t. Keeping up with your routine can provide a sense of comfort and predictability.

I was able to gather these ways from the Farewelling, HelpGuide, and Angels of America’s Fallen websites. Overall, grief is a complex thing to experience. We all handle and process it differently based on our personal experiences. It is important to focus on yourself during these hard and stressful times.

Sources:

23 Soothing activities for your grief journey. (n.d.). Farewelling. https://www.myfarewelling.com/article/activities-for-grief

Angels. (2025, June 6). Why Hobbies Help Grieving Children: Building Resilience, Motivation, and. Angels of America’s Fallen. https://aoafallen.org/why-hobbies-help-grieving-children-building-resilience-motivation-and-inspiration-through-sports-arts-and-music/?gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=10265981190&gbraid=0AAAAADsT7ssV-WKR9TrsXejV1SSoGZo34&gclid=Cj0KCQjws83OBhD4ARIsACblj18_WYRr9jYQuMem1tkiqPW__2tb

Smith, M., MA, Robinson, L., & Segal, J., PhD. (2026, February 13). Coping with Grief and Loss: Stages of Grief and How to Heal. HelpGuide.org. https://www.helpguide.org/mental-health/grief/coping-with-grief-and-loss