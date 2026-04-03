It’s A Brand New Day For Spider-Man

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Plattsburgh chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” (2026) has already caught the eyes of the world way before its release date on July 31st. Everyone is on the edge of their seat, waiting to see what’s in store for Spider-Man.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” Recap

The last time we saw Peter Parker in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021), Doctor Strange had to cast a spell for everyone to forget Peter Parker to save the world. Everyone still knows Spider-Man, but nobody remembers Peter Parker.

Peter lost everything, including his relationship with his best friend Ned and his girlfriend MJ. In the end of “No Way Home,” Peter went to a cafe where MJ was working. He wrote out a note because he wanted to tell MJ who he was and what happened, but instead he ordered a coffee. That’s when MJ brushed her hair out of her face and Peter saw a band aid on her forehead. It was covering a cut from the night they fought against multiversal villains right before the spell was cast. That was when he realized he was a danger to his friends, so he left.

What’s Next for Spider-Man?

What is to come from “Brand New Day”? Will we see a similar story line to our other Spider-Man movies? The trailer opens up with Peter watching a video of MJ and Ned on their first day at MIT. MJ’s style has changed from wearing her hair up to now down and more fancy casual clothing which is completely different from how her character dressed before. It seems like Peter’s loved ones have also been affected in subtle ways by the events in “No Way Home.” We find out Peter didn’t end up going to MIT because of his ESU hoodie later in the trailer. The trailer plays Peter reading his note intended for MJ in the background, explaining what happened and why no one remembers him. He says, “Sometimes Spider-Man has to do the hard thing even if it breaks Peter Parker’s heart.” This alludes to the line, “With great power comes great responsibility.” It shows that Peter always does the right thing even if it hurts him because he has that responsibility as Spider-Man.

Familiar Faces

Peter Parker is forgotten but the name Spider-Man is still known worldwide. The Scorpion has returned seeking revenge after Spider-Man got him arrested for illegally buying high tech weapons from The Vulture in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017). We also see Frank Castle (The Punisher), who resides in NYC and Bruce Banner (Hulk) as a professor at ESU helping Peter.

Connections to the Older Movies

“What is happening to me?” The trailer shows Peter inside of a web cocoon. He realized his shooters weren’t on and panicked as he tried to stop himself from falling. He went to shoot his web and he looked up slowly surprised because he was able to stop himself. Tobey Maguire’s 2002 Spider-Man is able to shoot webs from his wrists while Andrew Garfield’s and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man use web shooters. Similar to Maguire’s Spider-Man, Peter will now be able to shoot webs from his wrists because of DNA mutation.

“Spiders Have Three Life Cycles”

We see Peter asking Dr. Banner for help. Banner doesn’t know who Peter is. It can be inferred that Peter explained what happened. Banner says, “If DNA is mutating, it would be enormously dangerous”.

The narrator says, “Spiders have 3 life cycles.” We find out Peter is between cycles which is dangerous and puts him in a vulnerable state. The 3 life cycles of spiders are egg, spiderling and adult. Peter could be moving from the spiderling to the adult phase in which spiders shed their skin and mature because he’s beginning a new era in his life. He’s on his own now, and he has to figure out how to navigate that. The narrator says, “And for those spiders who make it through, it amounts to a kind of… rebirth.”

Final Thoughts

The build up to “Brand New Day” has been enormously exciting. We’ve seen Peter fight villains in his home, in space and from different universes as a highschooler. Now we’re going to see him fighting villains as a college student after the death of his Aunt May and the loss of his friends. The excitement continues to build waiting for Spider-Man’s next adventure.