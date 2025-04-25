Missing My Bestie: Tips for Thriving in a Long-Distance Friendship

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I miss my bestie!

Having a loving, reliable best friend is by far one of the best feelings on this Earth. It’s crushing, however, when that bestie happens to be hundreds of miles away. What do you do when you can’t see them everyday and debrief each others’ days? What do you do when you can’t give or receive a hug when a dark sadness cloud appears? What do you do when the person you need the most is with other people doing other things?

Teeny Texts

Send that text. When something great—or not so great happens—share that moment with your bestie. Don’t be shy about bragging or requesting help when needed. If it’s just a quick message wishing them luck on a test, or a funny GIF that reminds you of them, this small action can still keep you connected. Even better, as you find yourself doomscrolling in between classes, send them a funny or sweet Instagram video that you stumble across. Think about how good it feels when that one person sends a small message in the middle of a random afternoon.

Devoted Dates

Even though there’s nothing better than a face-to-face conversation with your best friend, a FaceTime call can be a good substitute. Find a time that both of you are available each week and dedicate that time to each other. Keep this time block a priority and use it to debrief on all of your week’s big highs and lows. Just as in any relationship, it’s key to maintain routine contact with each other. That way, you can stay involved in each other’s lives and fill your cup with quality time with a loved one. Better yet, you have something to look forward to every week.

Supportive Schedules

When your best friend tells you about an important event or deadline, feel free to mark it in YOUR calendar, too. On the big day, you will be able to wish them luck or check in to see how something went. You can also feel a part of their lives by remembering big things going on throughout their week. That said, you don’t need to mark down their homework assignments, but it’s thoughtful to note their class schedule, mark down big test days, and jot down when their next club event is happening.

No matter what is going on in your best friend’s or your life, remember to support each other. You both deserve to have other friends, participate in different activities, have unique experiences and lead separate lives. What’s important is that you are there for each other in the good and the bad.