Galentine’s Day Treats

Sweets for your sweethearts

With Valentine’s, or Galentine’s, Day right around the corner this is the perfect time to show your besties, or significant other, how much you appreciate them. What better way to show your love than with a sweet treat. Bonus points if it is dorm friendly and low budget. After making a large batch of your favorite recipe, deliver your gifts to all those you love around campus, spreading love wherever you go.

Chocolate Fondue Spread

Nothing screams Valentine’s Day like chocolate. Best of all, what can’t be covered in chocolate? Grab pretzels, strawberries, marshmallows, and even some popcorn and drizzle melted chocolate on top. If you are feeling fancy, color melted white chocolate in festive shades of red and pink to add some color to your delicious treats!

Oreo Truffles

Requiring a little more prep work, oreo truffles are the fastest way to your crushes heart. Crush a package of oreos with one package of cream cheese and mix to form little balls. After chilling for a few hours, coat in melted chocolate and let them set. These addicting, mouthwatering treats are guaranteed to disappear in a matter of minutes.

Trail Mix

A Valentine’s themed trail mix is a super fun way to combine all of your favorite snacks. Add the classic peanuts, raisins, and different kinds of cereal. Then have some fun! Consider adding red craisins, Valentine’s themed M&M’s, mini marshmallows, yogurt covered pretzels, and any other pink snacks you can find.

Rice Krispie Treats

Another easy sweet treat to make for your loved ones is a classic Rice Krispie Treat. Combine 3 tablespoons of butter and a package of marshmallows in the microwave to completely melt. Next add 6 cups of Rice Krispie cereal and a healthy share of heart-shaped sprinkles or pink M&M’s.

To make your gift extra special, try adding festive napkins in different shades of pink and red, writing corny love notes as well as attaching heart print ribbon. Even though these ideas are super simple, they are sure to bring smiles to the faces of the ones closest to you. This Valentine’s Day, find easy ways to spread your love and kindness.