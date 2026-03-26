This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Plattsburgh chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From Hallway Hangs to FaceTime Calls How We Made Long Distance Work After High School

If you had told me in high school that the person I saw every single day would eventually become someone I scheduled FaceTime calls with just to catch up, I probably wouldn’t have believed you.

When my boyfriend and I started dating in high school, seeing each other every day was just part of our routine. We’d pass each other in the hallways, hang out after school and always knew we’d see each other the next day. Being together felt effortless because we were always in the same place at the same time. But as life moved forward, things changed. Our schedules got busier, responsibilities grew and suddenly we went from seeing each other daily to sometimes barely having time to talk. Our conflicting schedules and everything else life threw at us got in the way. It definitely wasn’t easy at first, but over the past two and a half years we’ve figured out how to make it work. What I’ve learned is that long distance doesn’t have to mean the end of a relationship — sometimes it just means learning new ways to show up for each other.

While every long-distance relationship looks a little different, there are a few things that have helped us stay connected over the past two and a half years. Going from seeing each other every day to balancing busy schedules, responsibilities, and distance wasn’t something we had a guidebook for. We had to figure it out as we went. Along the way, we learned a few things that made the distance feel a little less overwhelming and helped keep our relationship strong.

Communication matters more than ever

When you’re no longer seeing someone every day, communication becomes the backbone of the relationship. It’s not just about texting constantly or calling every hour, but about making the time you do have meaningful. Sometimes that means late night phone calls, quick check-ins during busy days or sending random updates just to feel a little more connected to each other’s lives.

What I’ve learned is that honest communication is just as important as frequent communication. Being able to talk openly about how you’re feeling—whether it’s missing each other, feeling overwhelmed with school or work or just needing reassurance—can prevent misunderstandings and strengthen the relationship overall.

Finding ways to spend time together

Even when you’re miles apart, you can still create moments together. One of the biggest adjustments for us was realizing that quality time doesn’t always have to happen in person.

Sometimes it looks like FaceTiming while doing homework, watching the same movie at the same time or just talking about our day. It might seem simple, but those small moments help maintain the sense of connection that long-distance relationships need. Distance changes how you spend time together, but it doesn’t have to take that time away.

Trust is everything

Trust is essential in any relationship, but it becomes even more important when distance is involved. When you’re not physically together, it can be easy to overthink or worry about things that normally wouldn’t cross your mind.

For us, building trust meant believing in each other and the relationship we’ve built. Long distance works best when both people feel secure and confident in their commitment to each other. Without trust, the distance can feel overwhelming. With it, the relationship becomes much easier to navigate.

Remember that you both have your own lives

Another thing long distance has taught me is the importance of independence. When you can’t always be physically together, you learn to support each other’s individual lives and goals.

College, work, friendships and personal growth are all important parts of life, and healthy relationships make space for those things. Instead of feeling like distance is pulling you apart, it can actually give both people the chance to grow while still supporting each other along the way.

Always have something to look forward to

One of the things that makes long distance easier is having something to look forward to. Whether it’s planning visits, counting down the days until the next time you see each other, or even just scheduling a time to talk, having something on the calendar makes the distance feel more manageable.

Those moments remind you that the time apart isn’t permanent and that every visit or call is another opportunity to reconnect.

Long distance isn’t always easy. There are days when the distance feels frustrating, when schedules don’t line up and when you wish you could go back to the simplicity of seeing each other every day in the hallways like we did in high school. But at the same time, those years of learning how to stay connected through busy schedules, different routines and limited time together have taught me something really important: love isn’t measured by proximity, it’s measured by effort. Going from hallway hangs to FaceTime calls wasn’t something I ever imagined when we first started dating, but it’s become part of our story. And after two and a half years of figuring it out together, I’ve realized that sometimes the strongest relationships aren’t the ones that are easiest—they’re the ones where both people choose each other, even when it takes a little extra work.

We may have gone from hallway hangs to FaceTime calls, but the one thing that hasn’t changed is choosing each other every single day.