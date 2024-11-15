The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With finals week approaching, it’s easy for our minds to get overwhelmed. With one exam after another, it can feel like we’re practically living in the library. It might seem tempting to spend every waking moment studying, but this approach actually does more harm than good. It’s important to consider your mental health and well being during this stressful period. The key to passing your finals and staying stress-free, is putting yourself first. Here are some helpful tips on how to stay calm, focused, and remain stress free leading up to your exams.

Helpful Strategies

Planning Ahead

Finals week is demanding. With exams and projects all coming up at once it can be awful. It’s important to plan out your assignments and study times ahead so you don’t fall behind or cram all at once. Something I really enjoy doing is creating a personal calendar. This could either be digital or physical. You can start off by going through your classes and assignments and writing down your due dates, and exam dates. This way you can always keep track of upcoming deadlines, or even when it’s time to start studying for an exam. This is a great first step in setting yourself up for a successful and stress free finals week.

Healthy Study Habits

It is important to NOT overwork yourself in your studies. A good study habit is working in time blocks. You shouldn’t study for more than One-two hours at a time without giving yourself a break. Get up, walk around, or even get yourself a snack. This way, you’re actually more likely to retain the information. Try your best to spread this over five days of the week! It doesn’t take up much of your day, and it allows you the weekends to reset. It’s a great habit!

Getting Rest

In the hustle and bustle of finals season, it’s easy to forget that our minds need rest just as much as they need work. Rest is not just a treat; it is your right! We tend to forget it at times. Getting a healthy amount of sleep, typically between seven to nine hours per night, is crucial for your well- being. Prioritize sleep to give your mind the chance to recharge and perform at its best when it matters most.

Maintaining a Social Life

Staying focused on your studies is essential but can be very time consuming. However, the most important thing is to find a balance between your academic work and a social life. A social life can mean different things to different people.Whether it means taking a break from studying to go to the dining hall with a friend, or even catching a movie or going bowling. Maintaining a balance between your studies and social activities can be challenging, but it is crucial for your well-being and success.

Remember, finals week doesn’t have to be all stress and chaos! With a little planning, some solid study habits, and plenty of rest, you’ve got this. Stay calm, take breaks, and enjoy the process—you’ll come out stronger and smarter on the other side! Good luck, and go crush those finals!