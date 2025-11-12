Falling for the Holidays: Seasonal Drinks from Starbucks or Dunkin?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Plattsburgh chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year most people get excited when the fall and winter come around, myself included! Seasonal drinks only come once a year, and it is very refreshing to start off your day with a delicious and sweet drink in your hand! Whether it’s pumpkin spice or cookie butter, that first sip feeling really can get you going. The big question is which place are you going to, Starbucks or Dunkin?

Down below are the Fall 2025 Drinks for Starbucks and Dunkin:

https://fastfoodleaks.com/starbucks-fall-menu/

https://www.dunkindonutmenus.com/dunkin-donuts-fall-menu/

Down below are the Winter 2025 Drinks for Starbucks and Dunkin:

https://about.starbucks.com/stories/2025/celebrate-the-season-starbucks-holiday-menu-returns-nov-6-with-festive-drinks-cups-and-treats/

https://dunkindrinkmenu.com/dunkin-donuts-winter-menu/



Both of these franchises are well-known for their seasonal drinks and treats which allows others to embrace the holiday seasons. New refreshers, coffees, lattes and desserts come back and so do the customers. There are many reviews on TikTok, Instagram and other social media platforms but if you really want to know how they are, I highly suggest you dig in yourself! Personally, I love refreshers on a hot summer day before the beach or after a sports event, but on the other hand I love to have a coffee to get me through my classes! As the holiday season is coming up, I believe that the holiday drinks from Starbucks are my cup of tea. Although Starbucks coffee sometimes makes my stomach hurt, the signature sugar cookie latte from cold foam hits the spot every time, especially with extra vanilla syrup! There is a larger variety of coffees and hot chocolate from Starbucks during the Christmas season which brings a little extra cheer to shoppers, students, parents and so many more! Also, the doughy sweetness from the cake pops are a little add on that makes the experience worthwhile. Starting November 6, the baristas, or elves shall I say, will be very busy.



Even though the fall seasonal drinks have passed, I will always be attached to pumpkin spice and apple cider. Both pumpkin and apple cider donuts and drinks make festivals, farmers markets, and patches more enjoyable! Starbucks has yummy chai lattes and pumpkin flavored drinks but I have to side with Dunkin on their fall-fun drinks. An iced pumpkin coffee topped with syrups such as butter pecan, toffee, and vanilla make my day better whenever I get it, which is quite often. I also love Dunkin’s pumpkin muffins because they have the perfect mix of flavors that really make breakfast the highlight of the day. The warm sun while you’re relaxing with your Dunkin listening to Gracie Abrams… that is on a whole other level. Better yet, unlike Starbucks who doesn’t have fall refreshers, there is a blueberry refresher from Dunkin that is tasty.

In case you were interested, here is a Gracie Abram playlist to listen to while enjoying your drink:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=02LyjPBvUdk&list=PLnjjrYptyYIJkXOX2f65mUC84QCqLR6Mf



My friends always say that I am a “fun-drink girl.” Wherever I go, if there is a fun drink involved I am in!! As said before though, if we are going to Dunkin I will get a pumpkin coffee and customize it, because honestly the coffee from Dunkin normally doesn’t hurt my stomach as much. On the other hand if we are doing some holiday shopping at Target I will stop by Starbucks and acquire a sugar cookie latte. Otherwise the Starbucks acai refresher is always my pick.

Overall, I believe that both franchises have great seasonal drinks and I will go to different ones depending on the time of the year!! I would love to hear various drink orders and what your opinions are!!

Tis the Season to Starbucks and Dunkin!