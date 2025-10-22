Everyone Needs a Fall Soundtrack: Spooky and Cozy Songs to add to Your Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Plattsburgh chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is finally that time of year when the weather is chilly. The leaves are changing color and everyone is obsessing over pumpkins. There are so many fall aesthetics to follow, from light and cozy to dark academia. This wide range brings different lists of fall treats, decorations, outfits, music and activities. A fall bucket list is certainly a staple for the season as well as a fall playlist. For fun seasonal activities, everyone needs a soundtrack. Whether you love a spooky fall or cozy fall, grab your pumpkin drink and give these songs a listen!

If you love vintage Halloween décor, 90s and 2000s Disney Halloween movies, haunted houses, black cats and have a niche interest in the Salem Witch Trials these songs are for you. Check out the list of dark and spooky songs below!

“The Monster Hop” by Bert Convy

“Season of the Witch” by Donovan

“Insomniac” by Memo Boy and Chakra Efendi

“Monster Mash” by Bobby “Boris” Pickett and The Crypt-Kickers

“Witchy Woman” by The Hollies

“The Purple People Eater” by Sheb Wooley

“This is Halloween” by The Citizens of Halloween

“Love Potion Number Nine” by The Searchers

“Werewolves of London” by Warren Zevon

“The Twilight Zone” by The Ventures

“Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps

“Spooky Movies” Gary Paxton

“Jekyll and Hyde” by Jim Burgett

“The Ballad of the Witches’ Road” by the Agatha All Along Cast

“Thriller” by Michael Jackson

“Somebody’s Watching Me” by Rockwell

If you love pumpkin chai, pumpkin patches, apple picking and baking Pillsbury Halloween cookies, these songs are perfect for your playlist. Check out the list of cozy fall songs below!

“we fell in love in october” by girl in red

“Dark Red” by Steve Lacy

“October” by Alessia Cara

“‘Tis Autumn” by Nat King Cole Trio

“Back to the Old House” by The Smiths

“Cemetry Gates” by The Smiths

“1979” by The Smashing Pumpkins

“There She Goes” by The La’s

“Her” by The American Dawn

“How to Dream” by Sam Phillips

“Fade into You” by Mazzy Star

“Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac

“100” by Dean Blunt

With the leaves at peak foliage, now is the perfect time to create your fall playlist. Put on a cute outfit and some lip gloss, grab your UGGS, go for a walk and enjoy your main character fall soundtrack.