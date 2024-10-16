Double Cleansing: Where Should I Start?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the increase in popularity of skincare on social media, it can be hard to keep track of what’s what. We can get into the habit of dismissing all new beauty trends that surface, thinking they’re just a tactic for views or a way to get us to spend more money, but I’m here today to let you know that double cleansing is not another one of those trends.

So, first off, what even is double cleansing?

Double cleansing is a skincare technique that involves cleansing your face twice instead of just once. So as I’m assuming most people reading this article already know, you should be washing your face at least once a day, that is your first step. Now the new idea is that you should be adding a second cleanser that is used before your traditional cleanser as a way to remove makeup, sunscreen, other skincare products, and overall dirt and debris from the day. The reason you need a second cleanser to achieve this is because, when you only wash your face once you are only removing the top layer of debris from your skin and not giving your cleanser a chance to reach our pores and really do its job. Double cleansing can also help you see the effects of active ingredients in your traditional cleanser like salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, or hyaluronic acid since it is reaching your pores more, this is mentioned in a 2024 article by Prevention.com saying that “you may see additional benefits like smoother skin, reduced breakouts, and a healthier skin barrier.” in regard to double cleansing.

Wait!!

Now that we’ve covered what DOUBLE CLEANSING IS, WHAT products should you be using?

There are a variety of products that will help you provide your skin that much-needed first cleanse. These include oil cleansers, cleansing balms and micellar water. Everyone has their personal preference when it comes to which of these methods they use, they are all just as effective so choose what feels best for you and it might take some trial and error.

Here are a few well-loved products to give a try.

Micellar water: Garnier Skin Active Micellar Cleansing Water Rose at Target with a price range of $8.99-11.99

Oil Cleanser: Byoma Milky Oil Face Cleanser at Target for $12.99

Cleansing Balm: e.l.f Skin Holy Hydration Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm at Target for $11

A commonly used product that when used does not count as properly double cleansing your skin is makeup wipes. Makeup wipes are so harsh on the skin and don’t do a good job at properly removing everything from your face, in a 2017 Glamour article they mention that “ Makeup wipes don’t really clean your skin. Mostly, they smear around whatever makeup, dirt, and dead skin is hanging out on your face, leaving a trail of irritated skin in their wake.” So, if your method of double cleansing is with makeup wipes—I am begging you— switch to one of these other products. Your skin will thank you!

my Double cleansing Do’s and Don’ts

Do: Use an oil cleanser to remove sebaceous filaments from your nose and chin by massaging the cleanser onto dry skin. My personal favorite oil cleanser for this is the Cerave Hydrating Foaming Oil Cleanser at Target with a price range of $12.39-15.49

Do: Still use your regular cleanser after the first cleanse. As I touched on earlier, your skin will be able to benefit more from your original cleanser after double cleansing.

Do: Use microfiber cloths to help remove makeup, these can be used with micellar water as your first cleanse. Here’s one you can try, Makeup Eraser Cloth at Target for $16.99

Don’t: Aggressively drag wipes or cotton pads across your face. This can cause irritation to your skin, especially the delicate skin around your eyes.

Don’t: Skip moisturizing after double cleansing. Cleansing your face can leave your skin stripped of its natural oils which is why it’s important to rehydrate your skin afterwards. Sometimes people think moisturizer is what causes their skin to be oily but that is actually the opposite of what happens. Your body actually produces more oil when it is left dry as a way to try and hydrate the skin itself. Here is a good simple moisturizer to use, Neutrogena Daily Facial Moisturizer with Vitamin E at Target for $10.49

Don’t: Only double cleanse when you’re wearing makeup. Yes, you want to make sure you double cleanse if you are wearing makeup but that is not the only time you should be. On a “no-makeup” day there is still lots of debris on your skin to be removed like sunscreen, moisturizer, oil, dirt and more.

I hope this left you feeling like you’re an expert in double cleansing and that you no longer feel overwhelmed by this term. Just remember it’s so much simpler than it seems. Now go on, get cleansing guys!