The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Plattsburgh chapter.

Nature’s Winter Retreats

As the crisp air of autumn settles over upstate New York and the days grow shorter, many of the region’s insects begin to prepare for the cold months ahead. The harsh winter conditions of this northern area make it difficult for many insects to survive. Let’s take a closer look at some of the bugs that leave for winter in upstate New York and how they adapt to the seasonal change.

A Winter Hideaway or A Frosty Migration South

In upstate New York, the harsh winter conditions force many insects to find a way to survive until the warmer spring weather returns. Cold-blooded insects, such as ladybugs and monarch butterflies, are particularly vulnerable to freezing, as they cannot regulate their body temperature. To avoid freezing, many insects migrate to warmer climates or seek shelter to hibernate. Monarch butterflies migrate thousands of miles to central Mexico, where they hibernate in large groups to avoid freezing temperatures. On the other hand, ladybugs cluster together in sheltered spots like cracks in buildings or under tree bark to hibernate and conserve energy until spring. The jack of all trades, dragonflies, either migrate south or enter dormancy as nymphs in the mud. The scarcity of food sources during the winter, like nectar and plants, drives their need to migrate or find shelter, as these insects rely on such resources for survival. The lack of food also increases their vulnerability to predators, making shelter or migration essential for survival.

Snowy Dormancy or Cold Weather Refuge

Some insects, such as cicadas, have reproductive cycles tied to the seasons, ensuring their offspring are ready for the warmer months. After spending the winter as larvae underground in stable temperatures, they crawl to the tops of trees and sing. Other species, like our beloved bees, go into dormancy or hibernation to conserve energy and avoid the extreme cold. Honeybees cluster together in their hive, generating heat to survive the cold, relying on stored honey for food. The last and certainly the least favorite is stink bugs; which seek shelter indoors and enter a dormant state until the warmth of spring awakens them. Then they crawl out from everywhere and search for the sun.

These strategies allow insects to survive through the harsh winter conditions until spring arrives. All very unique strategies to survive the harsh winters. It’s unfortunate that I can’t do the same.