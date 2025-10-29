Beyond the Brows

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Plattsburgh chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Makeup and Self Love

As a little girl, makeup experimentation was a staple in my childhood. Bold blue, chalky eyeshadow and pink lipstick were a go-to look of mine. As I grew older, my makeup collection grew as well as my preference for specific products. I started to appreciate the different products on the market and look at makeup as a form of art, rather than just a beauty product.

The application of makeup transforms the face into a creative canvas, allowing those to express themselves through makeup products. Each brush stroke of eyeshadow, mascara and blush carries a significant meaning of who we are. Some prefer bright pink blush, while others may prefer cherry red blush. This is all a part of the creative process of doing makeup.

When we apply makeup, we are enhancing our natural beauty: adding a shine to our lips and wearing mascara to give our lashes a bold look. However, the relationship between makeup and yourself can diminish confidence. We want to use makeup as a form of expression, not as a mask to hide behind. Feeling comfortable in your own skin even without makeup is essential.

Instagram and TikTok have played a vast role in self-image. The rise of beauty filters has completely altered the way we see ourselves. It has created unrealistic beauty standards, causing insecurities in many young adults. In reality, all these photos and videos are likely edited to post on social media.

Applying makeup with intentions of creativity and self-expression can turn into an act of self-care. It can be soothing and help you unwind. To promote a healthy relationship with makeup, it is essential that you always love yourself and be confident without makeup. When we think of makeup in this context, it becomes empowering. True beauty isn’t defined by a certain foundation or concealer; it is defined by transparency and expression. Makeup is a reflection of individuality, not insecurity.