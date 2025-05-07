Ben & Jerry’s is THE Ice cream of the summer!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Where I am from, there are two certainties in life:

All packages will take a week or two to arrive,

and that there’s always free coffee from Dunkin Donuts if the Patriots win the SuperBowl.

Alright, maybe one of these truths aren’t as certain as the other but you could always count on a steady supply of, in my opinion, the world’s best ice cream. Maybe it’s that the source of dairy is so local that their cute dotted faces demand you to pull over and moo right along with them- or it’s the fact that nothing tastes sweeter than a positively driven mission to spread Peace, Love & Ice Cream.

But what makes Ben & Jerry’s the IT Girl of ice cream for Summer 2025?

I went on a mission from my Suny Plattsburgh campus in New York to Waterbury Vermont to find out on one of the most inclusive and detailed tours I’ve ever seen a company provide in this day and age! And yes, I did visit the infamous Flavor Graveyard to pay homage to the late and great icons of what I call Ice Cream Creativity, particularly because I don’t think anyone would have imagined a Fossil Fuel themed ice cream flavor!

Our Waterbury tour first begins with an initial introduction and check in with the tour host before traveling up some stairs to watch a quick ‘moo-vie’ about the company’s history, which can be found here on the Ben & Jerry’s site.

Probably the most intriguing part of the trip, before the taste lab where you will enjoy a sample of ice cream, is the no camera zone. Though there is no tasty ice cream just yet, we caught a glance at what the factory looks like in action, how the ice cream is packaged and sent out to be specific as the dairy is already locally sourced. In fact, “At the Co-op , the milk is separated into heavy cream and condensed skim milk, then shipped by tanker truck to our St. Albans and Waterbury Vermont factories” (Ben & Jerry’s, 2025)

Not only is this separation palpable for transportation but also aids in the production of Ben & Jerry’s Non-Dairy Pints that carry either an almond, oat, or sunflower butter base- depending on what you’re craving!

But why the need for no cameras?

Simply, it’s to protect their own Krusty Krab secret in order to achieve the best Vermont Creemee, product for all enjoyers of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream around the globe. Don’t worry though, this secret is shared with each guest on the tour.

On the day of my visit to Waterbury, we happened to see the start of the cleaning process that takes place every 24 to 75 hours. Here, after focusing on a particular batch of non conflicting flavors, for example all non-peanut products, the Factory is given a deep clean before gaining approval to begin the next batch of production, that being peanut involved. Essentially, this process of deep cleaning not only certifies customer safety from cross contamination but makes Ben & Jerry’s one of the most allergy friendly brands!

Finally, within the flavor lab- we enjoyed a sweet piece of that iconic Mud Pie that Ben & Jerry’s are known for, amongst other flavors. Here, we were able to take a glance at the new products that are on their way to shelves all around the world this spring, making summer a pretty cool one.

Not only are there larger batches on the shelves via the new Scoop-a-Palooza, but there is also an inclusion of new sundae flavors and those non-dairy options mentioned above.

However, I do want to note that the enjoyment of a cool summer isn’t restricted to only our closest friends and family but our little furry friends as well! With some time after the tour, I was able to catch a glance at their 2 K-9 geared flavors; Rosie’s Batch with pumpkin and mini cookies & Pontch’s Mix with peanut butter & pretzel swirls.

Leaving this tour, I tried really hard to not be convinced to run into the nearest store and purchase a pint of Ben & Jerry’s- but I caved. With locally sourced ingredients, a great consideration to the diversity of nutritional restrictions and the positively driven mission to produce flavors that bring a community together and aware of social conflicts (R.I.P Fossil Fuel Flavor), Ben & Jerry’s has naturally earned its place on campus and in my heart as THE ice cream of the summer.

Don’t believe me? There are Euphori-Locks made specifically for these refreshing pints, of which couldn’t keep this locksmith’s wife from compromising a good pint of ice cream and honestly, she and I are one and the same… Because no one will stop me from getting a good scoop of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream either.

So this summer, raise a pint to all things Peace, Love, & Ice Cream- because if one thing is for certain when it comes to all of us, it is that the days of bittersweet justice are only a scoop away if we have the courage to fight for what we believe in.

