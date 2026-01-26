Battling Senioritis

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Plattsburgh chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Don’t slow down when the finish line is in sight

As a senior it is so tempting to fall under the senioritis trap: skipping classes, hibernating in your room, partying every weekend, or maybe daily meltdowns realizing it’s all almost over. Although this seems enticing, this is exactly the time in which you must lock in. Yes college is almost over, but your life is about to begin. Whether you are taking a well deserved break, attending graduate school, or working at a new job, this is the time to get yourself ready for the next chapter in your life. Here are 5 simple tips to help combat senioritis and maintain your motivation for success.

1. Stay Active on Campus

Participating in campus activities may be the last thing on your mind, however it’s never too late to start attending campus events, go to a workout class, or join different clubs. Furthermore, filling your schedule with fun activities can relieve stress, provide an excuse to be silly with your friends, and completely enjoy everything your school has to offer.

2. Make Plans with Your Friends

In the last days of campus life it is essential that you spend time with your closest friends while you all live in the same area. Even if this means having a study session or an impromptu movie night, it is important that you continue your relationships that you have made. Before you know it, everyone that you know will be off on the next chapter of their life, making this the last time you can conveniently knock on their door and drag them off to a late night Walmart run. With this in mind, it is also important to note that spending too much time with your friends at parties and mixers may do more harm than good. Even though you may want to spend every waking moment with your friends to celebrate the end, doing well in your classes is more important. After all, you still have to graduate.

3. Make a Plan

Whether you are feeling anxious about leaving school, or excited to finally be done, it is crucial to have a game plan ready upon walking across the stage. Having an idea in mind about what you want to accomplish or begin helps maintain your motivation to succeed. Furthermore, knowing what comes next for you after graduation can help you stay positive and excited about moving on.

4. Try New things

Just because you are a senior does not mean it is too late to try something new on campus. Have you been too nervous to attend a workout class? Is there a cafe that you have always wanted to go to? What about the late night bingo in the Student Center? Now is your moment to challenge yourself to try all of the things that have been on your bucket list. Who knows, maybe you just mind find a new favorite activity!

5. enjoy the moment

Enjoying the present moment is by far the most important step to overcome senioritis. Celebrate your progress and how far you have come so far. Everyone’s journey to get to this exact place is unique and it is necessary to relish in your progress. This is the first and last time you will ever experience these things and it’s about time you sit down, pat yourself on the back and enjoy your time wherever you may be.

Graduation is right around the corner. College may be over, but your life is about to begin!